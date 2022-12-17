NEWS
BISD trustees to wrap up 2022 with final meeting
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will wrap up 2022 with the final meeting of the year at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.
The 2021-22 audit will be presented by Paul Fleming, CPA.
The board also will consider accepting the board operating procedures and board calendar for the new year.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will update the board on the Texas Education Agency School Safety Standards. The January meeting date will be set along with board training on human trafficking handled through video conference.
A memo of understanding with North Central Texas College for specific technology pathways will be reviewed.
Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will discuss the COVID grant activities and the BISD/NCTC P-Tech program.
Director of Curriculum Lee Ann Farris will present the update on the TEA Accountability system. The principals and finance director will provide their monthly reports.
Bowie City Council names new city attorney
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council selected a new city attorney this week and named a company to provide professional service on grant programs.
Members of the council met for a 90-minute executive session Monday to interview two applicants including Bowie attorney Clay Riddle and Joseph Gorfida of Nichols Jackson LLP.
Councilor Laura Sproles made the motion to select Gorfida and it was unanimously accepted.
Nocona facing hefty electric provider increase
Members of the Nocona City Council accepted a new contract for its electric power provider Tuesday night.
Last month the city approved a resolution to hire Energy by 5 for energy procurement and ongoing energy management services for electricity. Power costs do not have to be bid out.
City Secretary Revell Hardison said the city will stay with Reliant Energy, its present provider, but the rate will be going up. The present rate is .03488 per kilowatt hour while the new rate will more than double to .07558 per kilowatt hour. The contract will run Dec. 7 to Nov. 30, 2023.
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022
The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
