Bobbie Mann

April 11, 1952 – December 16, 2022

TEMPLE, OK – Bobbie Lynn Mann, 70, departed this life on Dec. 16, 2022 in Wichita Falls.

Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple, OK. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 at First Baptist Church in Temple with the Reverend Bill Boles as the officiant. Burial followed in the Temple Cemetery with full military honors.

Bobbie was born to Wilson Elmo and Holly Marie Sanderson Mann on April 11, 1952 in Yakima, WA. Coming from Yakima as an infant, Bobbie grew up in Temple, OK, graduating from Temple High School in 1970. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school and chose to make a career of it. He married Julia Ann Sparks in the mid 70’s and to the union a son, Eric, was born.

Bobbie began his service time in Lemoore, CA, then Beeville, TX and back to Lemoore before serving a two-year stint in Japan. He returned to Lemoore and then to San Diego before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander while stationed at Fallon, NV after 28 years of honorable service. Bobbie enjoyed team penning, golf, softball, cornhole and watching Westerns on TV. He was an avid fan of all Univeristy of Oklahoma Sooner sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilson Mann Jr. and sister, Wanda Gean Adams.

Survivors include his son, Eric Mann, Wilburton, OK; two grandchildren, Taylor Marie Mann, Rosemount, MN and Waylon Garrett Mann, Jolly; sisters, Carrie Stepp, Comanche, OK and Denna Prince and husband Gene, Baton Rouge, LA and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple, OK.

