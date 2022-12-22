OBITUARIES
Bonnie Clark
February 8, 1941 – December 21, 2022
MONTAGUE – Bonnie Clark, 81, died Dec. 21, 2022 in Nocona.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Montague, with Father Albert Kanjirathumkal officiating. Burial will follow at the Montague Catholic Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 8, 1941 in St. Charles, MO to Arthur James and Blanche Eleanor Godfrey Wooster. In 1961, she married Richard Clark and they were married 28 years before his passing. She retired from the Farm Service Agency, and in her free time enjoyed chasing grandchildren and working at the Bowie Mission.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Gloria Brines, Jane Cox, Mary Beth Murphy and Mark Wooster.
She is survived by her children, Mary Sue Clark Staggs, Montague, Karen Clark Parma, Houston and Scooter Clark, Montague; sisters, Patsy Hite, Glen Carbon, IL, Judy Wooster, Montague, Susan Clark, Montague, Rosemary Wear, Lompoc, CA and Peggy Russell, Santa Paula, CA; brothers, Charles Wooster, Friendswood, TX, Dean Wooster, Gurnee, IL, David Wooster, Rushville, IL, Elmer Wooster, Tioga, TX, Mike Wooster, Montague, Doug Murphy, Nocona and Billy Clark, Nocona; special friend Pauletta Fenoglio; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Cindy Adams Kelley
June 15, 1961 – December 19, 2022
BOWIE – Cindy Adams Kelley, 61, died on Dec. 19, 2022 after battling a long illness.
The family received friends from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22, at the White Family Funeral Home, with Pastor John Little as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Kelley was born on June 15, 1961 in Bowie to Warren and Ora May Adams. She married Gary Kelley on March 1, 2008. She loved her family very much. She loved dogs and dreamed of sunny weather and days on the beach.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Ora Adams and sister, Debbie Stump.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Kelley, Bowie; daughters, Stephanie Bien, Cross Plains, TX and Monica Lemons, Melissa, TX; two step-daughters; seven grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Bishop, Gun Barrel City, TX, Gary Adams, Bowie and Vickie Adams, Big Spring, TX; three nephews and one niece.
In lieu of flowers, Kelley had requested that a tree be planted in her honor.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Bobbie Mann
April 11, 1952 – December 16, 2022
TEMPLE, OK – Bobbie Lynn Mann, 70, departed this life on Dec. 16, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple, OK. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 at First Baptist Church in Temple with the Reverend Bill Boles as the officiant. Burial followed in the Temple Cemetery with full military honors.
Bobbie was born to Wilson Elmo and Holly Marie Sanderson Mann on April 11, 1952 in Yakima, WA. Coming from Yakima as an infant, Bobbie grew up in Temple, OK, graduating from Temple High School in 1970. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school and chose to make a career of it. He married Julia Ann Sparks in the mid 70’s and to the union a son, Eric, was born.
Bobbie began his service time in Lemoore, CA, then Beeville, TX and back to Lemoore before serving a two-year stint in Japan. He returned to Lemoore and then to San Diego before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander while stationed at Fallon, NV after 28 years of honorable service. Bobbie enjoyed team penning, golf, softball, cornhole and watching Westerns on TV. He was an avid fan of all Univeristy of Oklahoma Sooner sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilson Mann Jr. and sister, Wanda Gean Adams.
Survivors include his son, Eric Mann, Wilburton, OK; two grandchildren, Taylor Marie Mann, Rosemount, MN and Waylon Garrett Mann, Jolly; sisters, Carrie Stepp, Comanche, OK and Denna Prince and husband Gene, Baton Rouge, LA and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple, OK.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jean Pitman McMahan
October 28, 1932 – December 18, 2022
SAINT JO – Jean Pitman McMahan, 90, died on Dec. 18, 2022 at Nocona General Hospital.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was born in Bulcher on Oct. 28, 1932 to Noah and Valerie Pitman. She graduated from Saint Jo High school at age 16. She enjoyed sending and receiving cards, watching the birds from her kitchen table and visiting with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
She is survived by her children, Joel McMahan, Saint Jo, Christi Dunn, Saint Jo, Nancy Nystrom, Lindale, Terri Ward, Saint Jo, Traci Dunn, Saint Jo and Curtis McMahan Jr., Roanoke; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Dye Mound Cemetery fund. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
Trending
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE3 weeks ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob