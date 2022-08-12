Bowie Basketball Interview

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians blew out Howe on Friday night.

The Lady Indians won 69-27 against the overwhelmed Lady Bulldogs.

The first three quarters saw Nocona score 19 or more points in each one. Howe only scored in double-digits in the third quarter, more than doubling its first half total.

Skyler Smith led the team with 19 points and six steals.

Megyn Meekins recorded a near triple-double scoring 17 points, passing for 12 assists and had a team high nine rebounds.

Sydnee Mowry joined them in double-figures scoring 10 points and Jolie Rose nearly did too scoring nine points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers finished with a positive record at their hosted tournament last week.

The Lady Panthers went 3-2 overall, with one of the wins coming against one of the teams it lost against.

Saint Jo picked up wins against Newcastle 51-25 and Savoy 44-23 in pool play. The next day saw the Lady Panthers lose to Sacred Heart 48-31.

Against Petrolia it was even worse losing 66-33.

This set up a rematch against Sacred Heart. Despite losing to the Lady Tigers by double-digits the previous day, Saint Jo instead won by more than 30 points 66-32 on Saturday to go out of the tournament on a positive note.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears got some good competition at the Saint Jo tournament last week.

The Lady Bears went 1-4 overall, but hung close with several good teams.

Gold-Burg first played district opponent Prairie Valley and lost 42-31.

The other pool game on Thursday was against a Petrolia team that would go on to win the tournament. The Lady Bears lost 66-47, but had several good scoring performances.

The final pool game against Tioga saw Gold-Burg lose 56-47.

During bracket play, the Lady Bears blew out Savoy 54-11 for a chance to play for the silver bracket championship against Newcastle.

Against a 1A playoff team that has an athletic post player, Gold-Burg had a chance to win late in the game, but ultimately fell short 47-42.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.