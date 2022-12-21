Bowie Basketball Interview

Nocona

The Nocona Indians pulled off a close victory on the road at Poolville on Friday despite being shorthanded.

The Indians won 61-58 against the Monarchs, pulling ahead with a big fourth quarter.

Nocona came into the game with its starting post player out with an injury.

With the team struggling to rebound in some of its games early in the season, it was concern for Coach Brody Wilson going into the game.

The game started off hot offensively as the Indians led 20-17 after a fast paced first quarter. It did not slow down much in the second or third quarters as the Monarchs gathered a small 49-46 lead heading into the final period.

Nocona’s defense was able to limit Poolville to only nine points in the fourth quarter and got score enough to flip the script and get the lead back.

In the final seconds Michael Wetmore, who led the team with 21 points, was able to make two free throws down the stretch to put the Indians up 61-58.

The defense was able to force a miss at the end to win the game.

Conley Kleinhans also scored in double-figures with 14 points while leading the team with nine rebounds and six assists.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers did well at their final tournament last weekend in Jayton at the Robert Hall Classic.

The Panthers went 3-2 overall while getting some good experience before the opening of district play this week.

Saint Jo first played 2A Wellington in the tournament and lost a close one 60-50. Before the end of the day, the Panthers bounced back by beating Borden County easily 53-33.

On the second day, Saint Jo handed 3A Jacksboro a loss 40-28 early in the morning before finishing the day by beating 2A Haskell 49-39.

On the final day of the tournament the Panthers finished against 3A Idalou.

In the most competitive game of the tournament for Saint Jo, the Wildcats won by one basket 43-40.

Forestburg

The Forstburg Longhorns got another dose of playing pressure defenses they traveled to 4A Burkburnett on Friday.

The Bulldogs JV team won 58-39, but it was a good game for the Longhorns to get ready for the start of district.

Forestburg is looking to turn from competitive to good this year in district, but the young squad has shown it is susceptible to press defenses in some early game matchups.

Burkburnett is a team that is known for its press defense it has been using for many years, using a platoon system at almost every stop in the action to sub in fresh bodies to play an all encompassing style that is tough to deal with.

Even playing the JV team, it is still against good athletes from a 4A program who know how to play the system very well.

The Longhorns lack of depth hurt them playing against that style, but they actually finished the game strong by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-11 in the fourth quarter.

Jesse Wadsworth led Forestburg with 15 points and four made 3-pointers. Kyler Willett was second scoring 11 points.

