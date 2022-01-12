SPORTS
Bowie Basketball Interview
Boy’s basketball roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians fell in both games last week before the holidays.
The Indians lost to Graford 76-36 and Vernon 67-50.
Nocona won its opening game the previous week against Saint Jo. The Rabbits are the defending state champions in 1A and showed it against Nocona.
The Indians struggled to score for the first three quarters, scoring in the single-digits. In the fourth quarter Nocona doubled its score by scoring 18 points.
Brady McCasland led the team with 13 points while Javier Gaytan was second with seven points.
The next day the team played the 3A Lions. Nocona led in the first half, nursing a 29-28 lead heading into the second half.
Unfortunately, Nocona failed to score well to keep up with the Vernon offense that found its groove in the third and fourth quarters.
Michael Wetmore led the Indians with 21 points while Luke Fuller and Gaytan were second with eight points each.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers played three games last week.
The Panthers lost to Seymour 56-40 before beating Bells 51-42 and Bryson 66-37.
Saint Jo came into the game following a close but tough loss against 2A Nocona to open the season.
The Panthers struggled to score in the first quarter against Seymour and never was able to recover despite scoring well the rest of the game.
Collin Thomas led the team with 13 points. Brice Durham and Kile Thurman joined him in double-figures with 11 points each.
Against Bells, Saint Jo was able to take a bit of a lead thanks to a big 20 point second quarter. Even with the pace of the game going to a crawl in the third quarter, the Panthers were able to keep and slowly grow their lead throughout the game.
Thurman led the team with 19 points and four made 3-pointers. Devin Stewart and Durham were second with nine points scored each.
The last game on Saturday against Bryson was a blow out from the start. The Panthers limited the Cowboys to one field goal in the first quarter.
Saint Jo scored 18 and 25 points in the first two quarters to run away with the game even if the second half was more evenly played.
Thomas led the team with 19 points. Durham was second with 14 points while leading the team with four made 3-pointers. Thurman also was in double-figures scoring 12 points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs were able to win at Christ Academy last week before the holidays.
The Bulldogs won 64-50 against the Warriors, powered by a huge first quarter lead.
Prairie Valley built a 25-7 lead early in the game and never let Christ Academy pull close enough to come back.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 27 points, seven assists and seven steals while adding eight rebounds. Eli Croxton was second with 12 points and Tyson Easterling joined them in double-figures with 11 points. Dakota Fore had a team high 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
Bowie boy’s beat Springtown on the road
The Bowie Jackrabbits knocked off the holiday rust by playing at Springtown on Saturday afternoon.
The Jackrabbits came away with the 60-46 win against the Porcupines, washing the taste of the two losses suffered earlier in the week before Thanksgiving.
Bowie’s two losses came against state-ranked 2A Lipan and a 4A playoff team Krum on Monday and Tuesday. Despite the losses, both saw the Jackrabbits compete well and have chances to win in both near the end of the games.
Springtown is a 4A team that was outside of the playoff race in its district last year though that district has programs like Argyle, Decatur and Krum competing at the top of it.
Bowie’s offense was humming in the first quarter. Breaking the Porcupine’s press, the Jackrabbits scored 20 points in the fast paced start to the game. Andrew Sandhoff led the team, scoring 10 of the points in the quarter.
Springtown was not far behind, scoring 16 points to keep pace heading into the second quarter.
The scoring cooled down a peg for the rest of the game. Bowie got a more even scoring distribution in the second quarter with five players making at least one basket. The Jackrabbits were not hitting from 3-point range despite the good looks, but were still able to keep their lead heading into halftime up 32-26.
Bowie came out in the third quarter and was able to stay in control of the game. The Jackrabbits benefitted by making three 3-pointers in the quarter which helped them score nearly as much as they did in the first quarter.
Bowie’s lead grew by six points as it took a 50-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits did not want to give the Porcupines a chance to come back from the double-digit deficit. The Jackrabbits cruised to the win 60-46.
Sandhoff led the team with 22 points and made three 3-pointers. A.J. Whatley and Dave Brightwell were second with seven points each.
Montague County football all-district named
With football playoffs winding down to only the best in the state, all of the area football districts have released their all-district teams.
From Bowie, Colby Price on the defensive line and Heath Bell at punter were first team selections. Second team selections were Sterling Harrington on the offensive line, Jorge Deleon on the defensive line and Will Cross at linebacker.
From Nocona, linebacker Johnny Stone was selected as the district’s co-defensive player of the year. First team selections included quarterback Brady McCasland, wide receiver Charlie Fuller, Michael Wetmore at H-back, Dayson Elliott on the defensive line, Cooper Waldrip at linebacker and Artutoro Garcia at defensive back.
Second team selections included Bodie Davis at wide receiver, Luke Fuller at wide receiver, Matthew Page on the offensive line, Kasch Johnson on the offensive and defensive line, Quirino Rodriguez on the offensive line, Jake Pribble on the defensive line and Cade Gaston at defensive back. Garcia also made second team at running back and kicker while McCasland made it as linebacker and punter.
From Saint Jo, first team selections include Devin Stewart at wide receiver, Matthew Butler-Everson at quarterback, Trevor O’Neal at running back/linebacker, Dylan Brockman at full back/defensive line, Kyler Dunn at kicker and Caleb Workman at linebacker.
The second team selections included Workman at tight end, Stewart at safety, Cason Ruiz at center, Lee Yeley at full back, Josh Vogel at noseguard, Blaine Penaluna on the defensive line and Michael Diaz at linebacker.
From Gold-Burg, first team selections included Jack Henry at wide receiver/noseguard, Aidan Foster playing center/defensive line, Jayon Grace at running back/safety, Isaac Renteria playing full back/cornerback, Jayton Epperson playing spreadback and Ian Grissom on special teams.
Second team selections for the Bears included Rykir Evans at wide receiver, Foster at kicker, Paul Jones on the defensive line, Kaleb Smith at linebacker, Epperson at cornerback and Eli Freeland and noseguard.
From Forestburg, first team selections included Nathan Payne at wide receiver/defensive line, Angel Cruz playing spread center and Jeremiah Perez at safety.
Second team selections for the Longhorns were Hayden Lawson at tight end, Tye Reid playing wide receiver/cornerback, Jesus Sanchez at quarterback/defensive line, Perez at spreadback, Kayden Dill on special teams and Angel Cruz at linebacker.
The full list including honorable mention members for each team is in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
