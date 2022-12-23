Bowie boys win 53-39 over Iowa Park

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Jackrabbits go into the winter break 1-0 in district after traveling to Iowa Park on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits won a physical game 53-39 against the Hawks.

Bowie came into the game knowing the start of district would be important. With no clear district front-runner like the past two seasons, the district title is up for grabs again.

Despite that, the Jackrabbits were counted out of even making the playoffs by some outlets before the season, thinking the two 4A programs dropping down would claim those spots since Iowa Park and Vernon both made the playoffs last year.

