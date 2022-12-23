SPORTS
Bowie boys win 53-39 over Iowa Park
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Jackrabbits go into the winter break 1-0 in district after traveling to Iowa Park on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won a physical game 53-39 against the Hawks.
Bowie came into the game knowing the start of district would be important. With no clear district front-runner like the past two seasons, the district title is up for grabs again.
Despite that, the Jackrabbits were counted out of even making the playoffs by some outlets before the season, thinking the two 4A programs dropping down would claim those spots since Iowa Park and Vernon both made the playoffs last year.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits defeat Lady Hawks
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Lady Rabbits rebounded from their opening district loss to winning on the road at Iowa Park heading into the holiday break.
The Lady Rabbits won dominantly 53-32 against a Lady Hawks team that came into the game already 2-0 in district play.
Bowie was trying to shake off its loss to district favorite Holliday while Iowa Park had close wins against City View and Vernon the previous week. A loss would put the Lady Rabbits further behind the eight ball and be a bummer for the team during their break.
Both teams were playing tough man-to-man defense which meant open shots were hard to come by for either team on the perimeter. This left interior passes open for Bowie when its players were able to drive the ball into the paint. Post-player Kayleigh Crow was the recipient of those passes and she made Iowa Park pay all game long.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona girls take win on the road
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Nocona Lady Indians earned a road win at Bridgeport on Tuesday to head into the break still undefeated to start the year.
The Lady Indians won with little trouble 61-39 against the Sissies.
The state-ranked Nocona team easily handled the solid 4A team. The Lady Indians made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 16-9.
The second quarter it was all Megyn Meekins and Skyler Smith who combined for all 15 of Nocona’s points.
The Lady Indians led 31-19 at halftime.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
Indians get tested; 1A starts district play
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Nocona Indians lost a close, tough game to Decatur on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles won 47-38 against the Indians heading into the holiday break.
Nocona knew it was going to be a tough test, playing a bigger 4A program that is used to being one of the best teams in the area in most years.
The Indians were still without tall post presence Ryder Oswald due to injury and were going to have to be scrappy to make up for it.
After an even first quarter 11-11, Decatur took a small lead 23-19 heading into halftime.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
