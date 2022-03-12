SPORTS
Bowie breaks the Bulldog full-court press
The Bowie Jackrabbits passed a big early season test by dominating Burkburnett at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 66-45 and were up by more than that several times in the second half.
This is Bowie’s seventh season in a row playing the Bulldogs. Traditionally a competitive 4A program that makes the playoffs, it has always been a tough draw that has not favored the Jackrabbits during that time.
Bowie has won only once in the past six seasons against the Bulldogs, and it was not the state title team or the team after that one. It was a close 68-64 win in 2020, which was current Jackrabbit Coach Andy Atkins’ second win.
Burkburnett is, if not the first, than the best early season test for Jackrabbit teams on how good its press break is. The Bulldogs feature a lot of good, long athletes and their Coach Danny Nix employs a platoon system to keep them fresh and full-court presses teams all game.
Bowie was coming off a win against Springtown where it saw some press defense and was in the mindset already coming in. With senior ball handlers Brody Armstrong and A.J. Whatley having multiple years of experience coming into the game, the Jackrabbits were ready to attack the press.
Bowie avoided disaster bringing the ball up and carefully worked around the trapping zone defense into its players inside. Bayler Swint and Tucker Jones aren’t the tallest of front court duos, but both took advantage of their teammates passing and looked to finish around the basket. They combined to score 16 of the team’s 20 points in the first quarter as the Jackrabbits led 20-10.
Bowie sat back in a tight zone all game and dared Burkburnett to shoot from outside, not wanting to give up driving lanes. The Bulldogs made five 3-pointers in the game, but it was not enough to make the Jackrabbits change its strategy or come back from the double-digit deficit.
Bowie’s offense got more balanced as its perimeter players started to find holes in the zone and knocking in three 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Jackrabbits didn’t falter even when inexperienced bench players came into the game as they led 38-22 at halftime.
The defense was its most locked in during the third quarter, which allowed some mistakes to not be catastrophic or momentum changing for Bowie. Andrew Sandhoff led the team with seven points during the quarter while Jones added six more points.
The Jackrabbits had a commanding 55-29 lead at the start of the fourth quarter and the bench units got to play out the majority of the rest of the game. It was the only quarter Burkburnett outscored Bowie, but only by 16-11 which allowed the Jackrabbit starters to sit back and cheer on their teammates playing big minutes.
Bowie won easily 66-45.
Bowie Basketball Interview
Boy’s basketball roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians fell in both games last week before the holidays.
The Indians lost to Graford 76-36 and Vernon 67-50.
Nocona won its opening game the previous week against Saint Jo. The Rabbits are the defending state champions in 1A and showed it against Nocona.
The Indians struggled to score for the first three quarters, scoring in the single-digits. In the fourth quarter Nocona doubled its score by scoring 18 points.
Brady McCasland led the team with 13 points while Javier Gaytan was second with seven points.
The next day the team played the 3A Lions. Nocona led in the first half, nursing a 29-28 lead heading into the second half.
Unfortunately, Nocona failed to score well to keep up with the Vernon offense that found its groove in the third and fourth quarters.
Michael Wetmore led the Indians with 21 points while Luke Fuller and Gaytan were second with eight points each.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers played three games last week.
The Panthers lost to Seymour 56-40 before beating Bells 51-42 and Bryson 66-37.
Saint Jo came into the game following a close but tough loss against 2A Nocona to open the season.
The Panthers struggled to score in the first quarter against Seymour and never was able to recover despite scoring well the rest of the game.
Collin Thomas led the team with 13 points. Brice Durham and Kile Thurman joined him in double-figures with 11 points each.
Against Bells, Saint Jo was able to take a bit of a lead thanks to a big 20 point second quarter. Even with the pace of the game going to a crawl in the third quarter, the Panthers were able to keep and slowly grow their lead throughout the game.
Thurman led the team with 19 points and four made 3-pointers. Devin Stewart and Durham were second with nine points scored each.
The last game on Saturday against Bryson was a blow out from the start. The Panthers limited the Cowboys to one field goal in the first quarter.
Saint Jo scored 18 and 25 points in the first two quarters to run away with the game even if the second half was more evenly played.
Thomas led the team with 19 points. Durham was second with 14 points while leading the team with four made 3-pointers. Thurman also was in double-figures scoring 12 points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs were able to win at Christ Academy last week before the holidays.
The Bulldogs won 64-50 against the Warriors, powered by a huge first quarter lead.
Prairie Valley built a 25-7 lead early in the game and never let Christ Academy pull close enough to come back.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 27 points, seven assists and seven steals while adding eight rebounds. Eli Croxton was second with 12 points and Tyson Easterling joined them in double-figures with 11 points. Dakota Fore had a team high 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
Bowie boy’s beat Springtown on the road
The Bowie Jackrabbits knocked off the holiday rust by playing at Springtown on Saturday afternoon.
The Jackrabbits came away with the 60-46 win against the Porcupines, washing the taste of the two losses suffered earlier in the week before Thanksgiving.
Bowie’s two losses came against state-ranked 2A Lipan and a 4A playoff team Krum on Monday and Tuesday. Despite the losses, both saw the Jackrabbits compete well and have chances to win in both near the end of the games.
Springtown is a 4A team that was outside of the playoff race in its district last year though that district has programs like Argyle, Decatur and Krum competing at the top of it.
Bowie’s offense was humming in the first quarter. Breaking the Porcupine’s press, the Jackrabbits scored 20 points in the fast paced start to the game. Andrew Sandhoff led the team, scoring 10 of the points in the quarter.
Springtown was not far behind, scoring 16 points to keep pace heading into the second quarter.
The scoring cooled down a peg for the rest of the game. Bowie got a more even scoring distribution in the second quarter with five players making at least one basket. The Jackrabbits were not hitting from 3-point range despite the good looks, but were still able to keep their lead heading into halftime up 32-26.
Bowie came out in the third quarter and was able to stay in control of the game. The Jackrabbits benefitted by making three 3-pointers in the quarter which helped them score nearly as much as they did in the first quarter.
Bowie’s lead grew by six points as it took a 50-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits did not want to give the Porcupines a chance to come back from the double-digit deficit. The Jackrabbits cruised to the win 60-46.
Sandhoff led the team with 22 points and made three 3-pointers. A.J. Whatley and Dave Brightwell were second with seven points each.
