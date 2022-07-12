Bowie Chamber seeking nominations for its top community awards

Brady Bruce Benson

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation and calls it a “suspicious disappearance.” They are assisting the Cotton County Sheriff in the investigation.

Benson is a lifelong resident of the Randlett area. According to his wife, Bruce was focused on family and farming. They went to vote on Nov. 8 and when they came home, Maxine was getting ready for a trip with friends to Branson, MO.

Texoma’s homepage reports Maxine said it didn’t phase her at first when he didn’t return her texts right away, but after several missed calls she called their son, Grady, to check on Bruce.

Grady told investigators his dad brought him dinner from a nearby fish restaurant and helped him fix a flat tire on his plow. That was the last time anyone in the family talked with him or saw him. That night they both came back to the house and to the barn.

When they couldn’t get in touch with him the next day, Grady searched the house and property, before calling the sheriff’s office. There was no sign of his father on the property.

Grady said everything was in place at the home, the doors were locked and garage door down. All his vehicles also have been located. His cell phone, keys and wallet were found sitting in the driver’s side of his unlocked pickup, which his family said he always locked.

A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 12. Initially law enforcement agencies from a 15-mile area assisted with a massive search for Bruce. They used drones, airplanes, helicopters, troopers on horseback and in vehicles searching all the way to the Red River. Nothing was found. His wife said Tuesday searches continue in the area around the home.

The family is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who knows how to find Bruce. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and worn Red Wing boots with the steel toe showing through.

Call the Cotton County Sheriff at 580-875-3383 or OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.