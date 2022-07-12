NEWS
Bowie Chamber seeking nominations for its top community awards
Nominations are now being accepted for the business and volunteer awards presented by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce with a deadline of Jan. 9, 2023.
These awards will be presented at the Jan. 23 chamber banquet, which has a theme of “Denim & Diamonds.” Chamber members also are invited to decorate a table for the banquet where the best decorated will win a prize.
Public nominations are sought for the three major awards presented by the chamber: The Frances Brite Award for volunteerism; 2022 Business of the Year and 2022 Community Support Award. The board also will select a member for the membership award.
Nomination forms for the three main awards are located on the chamber webpage at bowietxchamber.org, and they can be dropped off to the office at 101 E. Pecan. Call the chamber at 872-1173 with any questions.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Fantasy of Lights Festival welcomes the arrival of the Christmas season
Downtown Bowie shined brightly this weekend as the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival heralded the start of the holiday season.
“Winter Lights” Sip and Stroll With Me opened the festival Friday night with a total of 31 vendors participating in the popular festival Friday night. Moderate fall-like temperatures made it a great evening for strolling and the downtown parking was filled throughout the evening as guests went from store to store to enjoy refreshments, learn about what they had to offer and even do a bit of shopping. Local student performers also sang holiday music.
Cindy Roller, executive director for Bowie Community Development, said Sip and Stroll continues to grow and grow with each outing and those attending really seem to enjoy it no matter the time of year.
Saturday morning’s Pancakes with Santa served up some 300 meals of free pancakes at the city fire hall, followed by holiday crafts at Elf ‘N’ Magic at the library. That evening after the community Christmas tree was lit, the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade rolled through downtown heralding the holiday season. The Bowie High School cheerleaders won the sweepstakes prize with its sparking snowflakes float.
Read about all the winners and see their photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
MSU readies Dec. 10 graduation ceremony
More than 600 students are expected to walk the stage during Midwestern State University’s commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.
Students graduating with the highest grade point averages from each of the six academic colleges will be honored with the President’s Medal for Excellence. Recipients will receive their medals from MSU Texas President JuliAnn Mazachek.
Graduates will hear words of encouragement from MSU Texas leaders and alumni. The December ceremony includes students who graduated in August.
The Faculty Award recipient also will be announced. This honor is given by MSU Texas faculty to a full-time faculty member for teaching excellence and service to the university. The first recipient of the Faculty Award was Arthur F. Beyer in 1977.The winner is selected by the faculty at large and kept secret until commencement.
NEWS
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago.
Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation and calls it a “suspicious disappearance.” They are assisting the Cotton County Sheriff in the investigation.
Benson is a lifelong resident of the Randlett area. According to his wife, Bruce was focused on family and farming. They went to vote on Nov. 8 and when they came home, Maxine was getting ready for a trip with friends to Branson, MO.
Texoma’s homepage reports Maxine said it didn’t phase her at first when he didn’t return her texts right away, but after several missed calls she called their son, Grady, to check on Bruce.
Grady told investigators his dad brought him dinner from a nearby fish restaurant and helped him fix a flat tire on his plow. That was the last time anyone in the family talked with him or saw him. That night they both came back to the house and to the barn.
When they couldn’t get in touch with him the next day, Grady searched the house and property, before calling the sheriff’s office. There was no sign of his father on the property.
Grady said everything was in place at the home, the doors were locked and garage door down. All his vehicles also have been located. His cell phone, keys and wallet were found sitting in the driver’s side of his unlocked pickup, which his family said he always locked.
A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 12. Initially law enforcement agencies from a 15-mile area assisted with a massive search for Bruce. They used drones, airplanes, helicopters, troopers on horseback and in vehicles searching all the way to the Red River. Nothing was found. His wife said Tuesday searches continue in the area around the home.
The family is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who knows how to find Bruce. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and worn Red Wing boots with the steel toe showing through.
Call the Cotton County Sheriff at 580-875-3383 or OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
