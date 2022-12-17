Bowie City Council names new city attorney

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council selected a new city attorney this week and named a company to provide professional service on grant programs.

Members of the council met for a 90-minute executive session Monday to interview two applicants including Bowie attorney Clay Riddle and Joseph Gorfida of Nichols Jackson LLP.

Councilor Laura Sproles made the motion to select Gorfida and it was unanimously accepted.

Read the full story of this week’s meeting in your weekend Bowie News.