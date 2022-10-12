Bowie City Council to interview attorneys

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet twice Monday including an executive session to interview a pair of city attorney prospects.

The called session will be at 3:30 p.m. in the council chambers. They will consider applicants Clay Riddle and Joseph Gorfida.

The city attorney position comes open at the end of the year as Che Rotramble takes the oath of office as Wise County Attorney. Rotramble served as city attorney since April 2020.

Riddle is a Bowie attorney. Gorfida and Courtney Goodman-Morris of Nichols Jackson LLP, Dallas, are submitting that firm’s proposal.

Any action would be made back in open session. There also an action meeting agenda in case the council wants to discuss the selection further.

The regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer his monthly report discussing the U.S. Department of Transportation grant and the Department of Energy grant preparation.

A pair of resolutions will be considered for professional services. One would provide the selection of a provider for the 2023-24 Texas Community Development Block Grant program through the Texas Department of Agriculture. The second would do the same for the 2023 TCDBG- Downtown Revitalization Program.

There will be only one meeting in December.