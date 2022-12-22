COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Elementary Christmas program (brief video)
Please click on the links below to see the videos
Your Bowie News staff wishes you and your family a happy and safe Christmas holiday. The News office will be closed Dec. 23 so our staff can enjoy some time with their families, but we will reopen Dec. 26 for regular business hours.
Inside today’s Bowie News enjoy the Christmas greetings section showcasing letters to Santa Claus submitted by Montague County youngsters. Don’t worry kids, they have been shipped off special air express to the North Pole for Santa to read them in time for Christmas. Also see business greetings as our customers thank you for your patronage this year and wish you the best of the season.
COUNTY LIFE
Texas Agriculture Memorial Day adds Forestburg’s late Jake Toler to nominees
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
At the age of 24 Forestburg’s Jake Toler was building his life as a farmer and rancher striving toward his dreams. He was a son his parents, Patricia and Floyd were proud of, and the big brother of a loving sister, Jodi. Their hearts were broken when he was killed in a tractor accident in June 2020.
Their loved one was honored in the Memorial List of Texas Agriculture Memorial Day, a day designated to remember and honor the lives and sacrifices of the state’s farmers and ranchers in their effort to raise food and fiber for Texas families. The family was invited to attend the special ceremony in late November.
Agriculture Memorial Day began as the vision of one Texas farmer, John Paul Dineen III and soon became a partnership between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller along with several corporate and organizational sponsors.
Read the full feature on this young man in your mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE3 weeks ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob