Bowie ISD staff feels good about where its facilities are with the safety standard

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Texas school districts received the latest school safety standards and have begun checking the status of their buildings and how they are going to pay for the updates required by the state.

Spurred by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde where 19 children and two adults were killed, Gov. Greg Abbott charged the Commissioner of Education Mike Morath with rule development to ensure existing school facilities are held to heightened safety standards and to determine costs of more secure facilities in schools. On Oct. 3, the governor also appointed John P. Scott as the new Texas Education Agency chief of school safety and security.

With these directives and $400 million in additional school safety funding, districts have been informed of the standards rule and state-funded grant opportunities, plus information on the silent panic alert technology grant now available.

The commissioner is proposing legislation to address school safety and ensure minimum school safety standards. It requires all school system instructional facilities have access points that are secured by design, maintained to operate as intended and be appropriately monitored.

