Boys Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won a tough game at home against Wichita Falls on Tuesday night.

The Indians won 59-54 against the Coyotes, winning a game where shots were going in for both teams all game.

Nocona was able to get a definitive lead in the second quarter. Leading only 14-13 after one quarter of play, the Indians held Wichita Falls to only eight points during the period to help extend the lead to 28-21 at halftime.

The Coyotes made up some ground with a big scoring third quarter, but Nocona still led 41-39 heading into the final period.

The Indians then had their biggest offensive quarter of the game, led by Michael Wetmore scoring eight of the team’s 18 points that held off a hard charging Coyotes team until the end.

Nocona won 59-54.

Wetmore led the team with 19 points while Brady McCasland joined him in double-figures scoring 12 points and dishing a team high six assists.

Coach Brody Wilson thought he saw steps the team is taking towards being a better offensive team in his eyes.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers won a double-overtime game against Tioga at home on Tuesday night.

The Panthers won 82-70 after two overtime periods.

The Bulldogs came back to tie the score in regulation after Saint Jo led for most of the game. Tioga scored 20 in the fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied at 60-60.

After both teams scored eight in the first overtime period, the game went to a second overtime.

From there, Saint Jo’s offense was carried by its senior leading scorers Kile Thurman and Brice Durham, as the duo combined to score 12 of the team’s 14 points in the second overtime period.

The Bulldogs offense was out of gas during the final period as they scored only two points as Saint Jo ran away with the game.

Thurman led the team with 29 points and made six 3-pointers. Durham was right behind him scoring 26 while making five 3-pointers.

Durham also got celebrated afterwards as he scored his 1,000 career point.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won at home on Tuesday night against Wichita Christian.

The Bulldogs won 55-40 against the Stars.

Wichita Christian led after the first quarter 12-9, but Prairie Valley was able to get its offense going in the second quarter to get the lead 27-23 at halftime.

The Bulldogs offense never slowed down in the second half while on defense in the third quarter they limited the Stars to only six points.

The lead continued to grow as Prairie Valley ended up winning by double-digits 55-40.

Tyler Winkler led the team with 20 points. Tyson Easterling finished with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing a team high 12 rebounds.

Winkler also was celebrated for scoring his 1,000th career point, which he did last weekend at a tournament.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears blew out Garner at home on Tuesday night.

The Bears easily won 49-13 in a game that was fun for the home crowd.

Jayon Grace led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds while Aidan Foster was second with 16 points and had a team high seven steals. Jack Henry also had seven rebounds to go with nine points.

Coach Jesse Vaughn had little to complain about as his team ran away with a win fueled by defense.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns got thrown a tough game against state-ranked Perrin-Whitt’s JV team.

The Pirates won 61-34 against the Longhorns, which puts a damper on the good play Forestburg has had early this season.

Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 10 points and seven blocks while Kyler Willett was second with nine points. Nathan Payne led the team with eight rebounds along with Angel Cruz.

Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought his team did not shoot well enough to compete and had several key players get into foul trouble.

