Boys Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians faced former district opponent Henrietta on the road on Tuesday night.

The Indians won a close fought game 56-48 against the Bearcats.

The first quarter saw Nocona lead only 12-9, but its lead blew up in the second quarter with the Indians outscoring Henrietta 21-9.

Noocona led 33-18 at halftime.

The second half saw the Bearcats get on track offensively, outscoring the Indians in both the remaining quarters.

Henrietta cut the lead to 40-29 heading into the final quarter.

Thankfully, the Nocona offense got back on track after scoring only seven points in the previous quarter.

Henrietta still outscored the Indians, but only by a basket as Brady McCasland scored 11 of his team’s 16 points to keep Nocona ahead until the end.

The Indians won 56-48.

McCasland finished with a season high 27 points while leading the team with five assists. Michael Wetmore joined him in double-figures with 10 points, while Conley Kleinhans had a team high eight rebounds to go with six points.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a close game to Petrolia on Tuesday night.

The Pirates won by one basket 49-46 against a Bulldogs team that almost came back to steal the win after falling behind.

The first half was a low scoring, defensive battle that was locked at only 17-17 at halftime. The scoring picked up in the second half, but along with that came with foul trouble.

Petrolia benefitted more from this development, building a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. Prairie Valley made it close and had a chance to steal, but was not able to seal the deal, losing 49-46.

Tyler Winkler led the team with 20 points while Eli Croxton was second with 11 points.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won their final non-district game against Vernon Northside on Tuesday.

The Bears won 69-34 against the Indians.

After a low scoring first quarter where Gold-Burg led only 9-6, the Bears exploded to score 23 points in the second quarter. Northside could not keep up as Gold-Burg led 32-16 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the offensive pace for the Bears take a dip, but it picked right back up as Gold-Burg scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to win running away with it 69-34.

Aidan Foster led the team with 26 points while Jack Henry was second with 15 and Isasc Renteria added 11 points.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough game at Bryson on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys won 66-50 against the young Longhorns.

The team was without Coach Eldon Van Hooser for the game as he was dealing with a personal matter.

Forestburg fell behind in the second and third quarters by double-digits and could not catch back up even when the Longhorns offense found its groove in the second half.

Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 16 points and five 3-pointers, all scored in the second half. Kyler Willett was second with 14 points while Nathan Payne joined the two in double-figures scoring 10 points.

