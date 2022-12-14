SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had a good showing at the Highway 82 tournament last week at Bells/Bonham.
The Indians went 3-1 overall and competed well in games that almost all were decided by single-digit deficits.
Nocona won against Honey Grove 45-40 as Michael Wetmore led the team with 14 points.
The next game against Grand Saline was the only hiccup of the tournament as the Indians lost 56-49 thanks to a lack of rebounding and forced shots according to Coach Brody Wilson.
Wetmore again scored a team high 18 points while Ryder Oswald joined him in double-figures with 14.
The team rebounded with its most dominant win of the tournament against Tom Bean, winning 61-39.
Brady McCasland led the team with 24 points while Wetmore joined him in double-figures with 10 points.
Finally, Nocona finished the tournament with a 53-45 win against Lindsay. Wetmore led the team with 18 pints while McCasland was not far behind scoring 14 points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears won big against Ranger on Friday night.
The Bears won 46-28 in a game where once things started rolling, it went right for Gold-Burg.
The Bears were down after the first quarter, trailing 11-8 to the Bulldogs, but the defense came alive in the second quarter allowing only one point to be scored before halftime.
This allowed Gold-Burg to take the lead and control of the game for the final two quarters.
Aidan Foster led the team with 15 points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough defensive game at Tioga on Friday night.
Tioga won 42-30 in a game where one bad quarter made all the difference.
After a competitive first half, Tioga went on a 17-8 run in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. Prairie valley could not recover with only one quarter left to play.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 13 points while Trae Campbell was second with 11 points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns got blitzed at home by private school Victory Christian on Friday night.
The Patriots won 81-42 in a game that got out of hand in the second quarter.
The young Longhorn team actually played Victory close in the first quarter as both teams were putting the ball in the basket.
Forestburg trailed only 18-16 despite its lead post player getting into early foul trouble.
All of that intrigue melted away as the Patriots started to dial up the pressure, bringing a half-court trapping style defense that rattled the Longhorns and created a lot of opportunities in transition. On top of that, Victory started making 3-pointers at an efficient clip in the half-court and started to run away with it.
Jesus Sanchez and Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 14 points each. Kyler Willett had a team high 15 rebounds to go with seven points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians swept through their hosted Tres Niños Shootout tournament last week to stay undefeated.
The Lady Indians went 5-0 to win the championship and is now ranked second in the state in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll in 2A.
Nocona stormed through the tournament, with every win coming by double-digits.
The Lady Indians first game of the tournament ended up being the closest one as they beat Aubrey 40-27. Skyler Smith had a team high 16 points.
Nocona next blew out Vernon 52-16. Megyn Meekins and Smith each had 19 points in the game. Then the Lady Indians beat Wichita Falls 60-24 with Meekins outscoring the opposition by herself with a team high 29 points.
Nocona then played Decatur, a program that gave the Lady Indians one of their five losses last season in dominating fashion. This year Nocona flipped the script, easily beating the 4A team 56-31. Meekins again led the team and almost outscored the Lady Eagles as she finished with 29 points.
Finally, the Lady Indians finished with a game against Alvord. Nocona saved its biggest blowout win until the end, winning 70-26 against the Lady Bulldogs. Smith led the team with 25 points.
Both Meekins and Smith were named to the all-tournament team.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their first game on Friday night against Victory Christian.
The Lady Horns won 41-33 in a game that might have had as many fouls as points from both teams.
Forestburg fell behind early 12-5 after the first quarter, but cut the lead down to 19-16 at halftime thanks to earning a lot of free throw trips.
The Lady Horns took the lead early in the second half, but it was back and forth for the rest of the quarter.
There were several different occurances for Forestburg during the third quarter you don’t see often.
One player drank too much water at halftime and had to run outside the gym to throw up.
Another involved a Lady Horn player having an asthma attack and being rescued by her inhaler. Both came back to play after short rests.
Forestburg got a big blow when starter Allie Cisneros fouled out in the last minute.
Down to only five players and no more substitutions for the final quarter, the Lady Horns trailed by only one point 29-28.
Forestburg was able to get a small lead and just hold on the rest of the quarter as the Lady Patriots went cold from the free throw line. The Lady Horns were led by Madisen Deason who scored nine of her team high 12 points in the final period.
Forestburg had Natalie Gomez foul out with 1:38 left to play in the game and the team up 38-32.
The Lady Horns played four on five until the final 16 seconds when second leading scorer Braylee Briles, who finished with 10 points, fouled out and the team played three on five to finish the game.
Still, it was enough as Forestburg won 41-33.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won a big game against Ranger on Friday to give them a good boost heading into district this week.
The Lady Bears won 59-31 against the Lady Bulldogs.
Gold-Burg did a lot of its damage in the second quarter scoring 24 points and leading 38-17 at halftime.
The team made a possible school record of 11 3-pointers during the game.
Sisters and twins Sadie and Shadie Whitaker combined to score 35 points.
Sadie Weaver also joined them in double-figures scoring 14 points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost at Tioga on Friday night.
Tioga won 57-22 in a game where Prairie Valley struggled from the beginning.
Makaylee Gomez and Linzie Priddy led the team with nine points each.
Coach Seth Stephens thought the team had trouble knocking in the shots they were given and thought fatigue wore on the team as the game went on.
“Going forward we are looking to improve our defensive effort to try and slow down some of these high powered offenses,” Stephens said.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits play final tournament at Poolville
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played in their final tournament last week at Poolville.
The Lady Rabbits went 3-2 at the tournament ahead of starting district play later this week.
Bowie started the tournament with a rematch against Windthorst. The state-ranked 2A team had narrowly beaten the Lady Rabbits at their hosted tournament back before Thanksgiving.
It was another competitive game that came down to the wire. Unfortunately, the Lady Trojans came out on top by one basket in the low scoring game 36-34.
Ziba Robbins led the team with 13 points.
Bowie bounced back in its second game playing Bethesda Christian. The Lady Rabbits beat the private school by 50 points 79-29 in a game where everyone got to play a lot of the game.
Robbins again led the team in scoring, putting up a season high 28 points. Maddie Mandela joined her in double-figures scoring 12 points.
Bowie’s worst game of the tournament came in its loss to Paradise.
The Lady Cats won a one-sided game 45-20 as the Lady Rabbits struggled to score any points throughout.
Bowie then played tournament host Poolville. The Lady Rabbits rode a hot first quarter into a one-sided win 69-39. Mandela scored 27 points to lead the team while Robbins was second with 19.
The final game of the tournament came against Tolar. Bowie took an early lead in the first quarter and never let the Lady Rattlers get close as it won comfortably 47-35.
Mandela led the team with 17 points and Robbins again was second scoring 13. Kayleigh Crow nearly joined them in double-figures scoring nine points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Runner-up finish for Bowie boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits finished as tournament runners-up in Graham during the weekend.
The Jackrabbits went 2-2 overall at a tough tournament.
Bowie got off to a rough start to the tournament with a close loss against Wichita Falls 51-49. Coach Andy Atkins described the second half as one of the worst the team has had this season as the team scored only 16 points and failed to keep the lead after a strong start to the game.
The second game of the tournament came against Clyde.
The Bulldogs were coming off winning the championship at their previous tournament in Breckenrdige.
The Jackrabbits had a completely different performance to their previous game, playing well and winning the competitive game 54-49. The win put them into the championship bracket.
In the semifinals Bowie put it on Castleberry, winning by 20 points 67-47 in a game where the team was on fire from the start.
The win put the Jackrabbits into the championship game against Hereford. The Whitefaces are a state-ranked 4A team and played like it as they beat Bowie 51-30.
Atkins felt like his team played hard, but could tell his team was feeling it after playing its ninth game in the last 10 days.
Individually, the Jackrabbits had two players named to the all-tournament team in Brody Armstrong and Tucker Jones.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS1 week ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS4 days ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE2 weeks ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob