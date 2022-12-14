Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians swept through their hosted Tres Niños Shootout tournament last week to stay undefeated.

The Lady Indians went 5-0 to win the championship and is now ranked second in the state in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll in 2A.

Nocona stormed through the tournament, with every win coming by double-digits.

The Lady Indians first game of the tournament ended up being the closest one as they beat Aubrey 40-27. Skyler Smith had a team high 16 points.

Nocona next blew out Vernon 52-16. Megyn Meekins and Smith each had 19 points in the game. Then the Lady Indians beat Wichita Falls 60-24 with Meekins outscoring the opposition by herself with a team high 29 points.

Nocona then played Decatur, a program that gave the Lady Indians one of their five losses last season in dominating fashion. This year Nocona flipped the script, easily beating the 4A team 56-31. Meekins again led the team and almost outscored the Lady Eagles as she finished with 29 points.

Finally, the Lady Indians finished with a game against Alvord. Nocona saved its biggest blowout win until the end, winning 70-26 against the Lady Bulldogs. Smith led the team with 25 points.

Both Meekins and Smith were named to the all-tournament team.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won their first game on Friday night against Victory Christian.

The Lady Horns won 41-33 in a game that might have had as many fouls as points from both teams.

Forestburg fell behind early 12-5 after the first quarter, but cut the lead down to 19-16 at halftime thanks to earning a lot of free throw trips.

The Lady Horns took the lead early in the second half, but it was back and forth for the rest of the quarter.

There were several different occurances for Forestburg during the third quarter you don’t see often.

One player drank too much water at halftime and had to run outside the gym to throw up.

Another involved a Lady Horn player having an asthma attack and being rescued by her inhaler. Both came back to play after short rests.

Forestburg got a big blow when starter Allie Cisneros fouled out in the last minute.

Down to only five players and no more substitutions for the final quarter, the Lady Horns trailed by only one point 29-28.

Forestburg was able to get a small lead and just hold on the rest of the quarter as the Lady Patriots went cold from the free throw line. The Lady Horns were led by Madisen Deason who scored nine of her team high 12 points in the final period.

Forestburg had Natalie Gomez foul out with 1:38 left to play in the game and the team up 38-32.

The Lady Horns played four on five until the final 16 seconds when second leading scorer Braylee Briles, who finished with 10 points, fouled out and the team played three on five to finish the game.

Still, it was enough as Forestburg won 41-33.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won a big game against Ranger on Friday to give them a good boost heading into district this week.

The Lady Bears won 59-31 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Gold-Burg did a lot of its damage in the second quarter scoring 24 points and leading 38-17 at halftime.

The team made a possible school record of 11 3-pointers during the game.

Sisters and twins Sadie and Shadie Whitaker combined to score 35 points.

Sadie Weaver also joined them in double-figures scoring 14 points.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost at Tioga on Friday night.

Tioga won 57-22 in a game where Prairie Valley struggled from the beginning.

Makaylee Gomez and Linzie Priddy led the team with nine points each.

Coach Seth Stephens thought the team had trouble knocking in the shots they were given and thought fatigue wore on the team as the game went on.

“Going forward we are looking to improve our defensive effort to try and slow down some of these high powered offenses,” Stephens said.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.