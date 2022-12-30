SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona boy’s basketball team had an up and down go of it at its holiday tournament at Bridgeport on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Indians went 2-2 overall in the two days of the tournament after a week from their last game and following the holiday break.
With only one more week of games before district play starts up, Nocona wanted to make sure it was up to speed following the extended time off and were thrown into playing four games into two days.
The Indians started against one of the area’s most notorious pressure defense teams Burkburnett.
After a furious first quarter went the Bulldogs way, the slower paced second quarter went Nocona’s way as the team led 27-25 at halftime.
Burkburnett picked back up the pace in the third quarter and outscored the Indians 23-7 to pull away in the game. A more even fourth meant Nocona could not come back as Burkburnett won 61-46.
Michael Wetmore led the team with 15 points on five made 3-pointers. Ryder Oswald was second with scoring nine points.
The second game of the day was another tough game against tournament host Brigeport. Nocona got out to a good start up 17-8 after the first quarter. A low scoring second quarter meant the Indians led 24-17 at halftime.
A more high scoring third quarter that was also pretty even meant Nocona still led 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians had chances to pull ahead farther as the Bulls made a last gasp attempt to steal the win. Nocona went 2-7 from the free throw line, just barely hanging on to win 42-40 in the end.
Brady McCasland led the team with 14 points. Luke Fuller was second with eight points.
On the second day the Indians first played Boyd. The Yellow Jackets led 30-25 at halftime, but Nocona picked up the scoring while limiting Boyd’s 3-point shooting that was hot in the second quarter.
Nocona grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 20-11 to grab the win 63-57.
McCasland led the team with 22 points while Wetmore was second with 13 points and Luke Fuller scored 10.
The final game came against Hirschi. The Indians competed well with the Huskies in the first quarter, but then Hirschi outscored Nocona 19-6 in the second quarter to take 31-19 lead.
The Indians bounced back offensively in the third quarter scoring 20 points, but could not keep up that fire in the fourth quarter. Defensively Nocona could not get enough stops to come back from the deficit as the Huskies won 58-49.
McCasland led the team with 24 points while Fuller was second with 10 points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs had a tough non-district game against 2A Alvord on Wednesday their first game back from the holiday break.
The bigger Alvord team won 68-47 against Prairie Valley.
The Bulldogs last played on Dec. 20 and got their first district win against Bellevue before the break started. More than a week later, the team is hoping some non-district games can shake off the rust before district play starts up again next week.
Alvord jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter. It only go worse in the second quarter as Prairie Valley was outscored 20-8 and trailed 35-13 at halftime.
Prairie Valley played better in the second half, actually outscoring Alvord by one point with the two quarters combined. Unfortunately, that meant the team could not make much ground on the big lead Alvord got in the first half.
Trae Campbell led the team with 12 points while Eli Croxton and Tyson Easterling both scored nine points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits beat Petrolia 66-58
The Bowie Lady Rabbits got a good run in with Petrolia at home on Wednesday afternoon in their first game back from the holiday break.
The Lady Rabbits won 66-58 in a relatively high scoring game that saw both teams shoot better than expected following several days off.
Bowie last played eight days before, picking up its first district win at Iowa Park. With ambitions to compete for at least second place in the district, the Lady Rabbits have two non-district games scheduled for this week before it picks back up next week.
The Lady Pirates are a solid 2A program that needs to get ready for their tough district that features three state-ranked teams in it headlined by Nocona.
Petrolia came out in a 3-2 zone and had some full-court trapping schemes as well. Bowie did a good job of navigating the press and passing around the zone to someone operating at the top of the key inside the 3-point arc and letting them make quick decisions based on what the defense opened up.
That player could drive to the basket before the defense collapsed, pass out to the perimeter for an open shot or to an open post player near the basket. The Lady Rabbits scored well and led 17-13 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Bowie get hot from the 3-point arc. The guard duo of Ziba Robbins and Maddie Mandela combined to make five 3-pointers in the quarter alone, scoring 15 of the team’s 17 points in that way.
Petrolia was hanging around offensively as the scrappy bunch was able to draw free throw attempts and were making the open shots the Lady Rabbits gave them for the most part.
Still, it wasn’t enough to hang with Bowie as the team led 34-25 at halftime.
The Lady Rabbits were able to keep that margin for most of the second half. The team made three more 3-pointers in the third quarter and looked to push the ball for more transition opportunies.
Still, despite all of that going right for Bowie, the Lady Pirates did a good job of just hanging around on the margins enough to keep the game from getting out of hand.
Petrolia point guard Tatem Cox was able to get where she wanted and draw contact which meant free throw opportunities all game. The Lady Pirates were in the bonus by the end of the third quarter already. The other leading scorer Addi Elledge made four 3-pointers and also shot a lot of free throw attempts in the game to keep Petrolia from getting blown away.
The closest the Lady Pirates got was cutting the lead to 59-53 midway through the fourth quarter, but Bowie was able to make sure Petrolia never got any closer.
The Lady Rabbits closed the game well, winning 66-58.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Girls Interview
SPORTS
2022 Year in HS Sports Review
Bowie
The Bowie athletic program continued its success in powerlifting by sending several lifters to the state meet.
The girl’s program sent seven girls to the state meet, including Traycee Stewart, Laisha Johnson, Kinley Russell, Ashley Aguirre, Kerstin Wolfe, Katie Boyles and Jordan Vaught.
The boy’s program sent three lifters to the state meet in Cooper McShan, Bryan Arellano and Coleton Price. While at the state meet, both Arellano and Price would finish second in their weight classes to earn a silver medal. Price even set the division III state record by squatting 805 pounds.
Also at the beginning of the year, both Bowie basketball teams had a successful season. Both finished third in the district to qualify for the playoffs, but both fell in the bi-district round to area power Brock.
For the Jackrabbit team, the highlight was the buzzer-beating shot Brody Armstrong made to beat Holliday at home during the regular season. For the Lady Rabbits, the team stopped a furious comeback attempt at City View and was able to win in overtime to keep their spot in the standings at the time.
In the spring season there was even more success. Both golf teams made it back to the regional meet. To make it there, the boy’s team won the district title while the girl’s team finished second.
The boys fell one place short of returning to state, finishing fifth overall. The girl’s team finished 11th overall at the regional meet.
In tennis, the program had two players qualify for the regional tournament. Addi Eichler in girl’s singles and Braden Case in boy’s singles both finished second at the district meet in order to qualify.
In track and field, the school had three athletes qualify for the regional meet. Tucker Jones made the finals in both hurdle races, Samantha Clarke competed in both the 3200 and 1600 meter races and Anahi Perez ran in the 100 meter hurdles.
Earlier in the season, as a team, the Lady Rabbits finished third at the district meet while the boy’s team finished fifth.
Still a part of the spring season, but stretching into the beginning of June, the Bowie baseball team had the best run of any team this year.
The Jackrabbits finished third in district, but would go on to win four straight playoff rounds, with three of them going to three games.
On the way, the team beat highly ranked teams Wall and Shallowater before playing eventual state-runners up Brock in the regional final. The Eagles won in two low-scoring, highly contested games. It was the farthest the baseball program has gone since 1981.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians started out the year with a lifter competing at the state meet in powerlifting. Miguel Olivares made it to the state meet, competing in the 132 pound weight class where he finished 10th overall.
Next in winter was basketball where the program had great success. The Lady Indian team won their fourth straight district title, going undefeated in the process. The state-ranked Nocona team then won two playoff games against Eastland and Merkel before playing Peaster in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Unfortunately, Nocona could not get past the Lady Greyhounds as it lost in overtime by two baskets.
The boy’s team competed well in district, but ultimately finished fourth in the district which meant a tough opponent in the first round of the playoffs. That also meant playing a highly ranked Peaster team which ended the Indians season.
In the spring, the Nocona boy’s golf team finished fourth at the district meet.
The highlight of the spring came in track and field. After the girl’s team finished fifth at district and the boy’s team sixth, Graci Brown ended up qualifying all the way until the regional final in both the 200 and 400 meter races. She came up one spot short of qualifying for state in the 400 meter race, losing by .18 of a second. She would finish seventh in the 200 meter race.
Saint Jo
The start to the year saw the boy’s basketball team finish third in district to qualify for the playoffs, but unfortunately it fell in the first round to Perrin-Whitt.
During the spring season there was success for every program. In golf, the boy’s team won the district title to qualify for the regional tournament. At the district tennis tournament, the girl’s team had Taylor Patrick finish third and the double’s team of Kyler Dunn and Kate Sherwin get second to qualify for regionals.
The softball program did not see a ton of success in terms of wins and losses, but was able to complete its first season after COVID-19 ended the run two years previously. The Lady Panthers won multiple games and competed in the playoffs to set the groundwork for future teams to build on.
In baseball, the Panthers kept up their good history of success, beating Vernon Northside in the bi-district round of the playoffs before ultimately losing to state-ranked Dodd City in the area round.
To close out the spring season, the Saint Jo program had several athletes compete in the state track meet. Collin Thomas qualified individually in the 800 meter race where he finished ninth at state. He was also a part of the 4×400 meter relay team, along with Dylan Brockman, Devin Stewart and Kile Thurman that finished eighth at the state meet.
On the girl’s side, the Lady Panthers won the district title.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley program saw both basketball teams start 2022 by taking advantage of the new rule that expanded the playoffs to four teams from a district making the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs had to beat Gold-Burg in a play-in to get the final spot before losing to Throckmorton in the bi-district.
The Bulldogs’ team finished fourth comfortably to make the playoffs, but unfortunately were matched up against eventual state champions Graford in the bi-district round.
The program saw great success during the spring season. In golf, the Lady Bulldogs won the district title while on the boy’s side Tyler Winkler qualified for the regional meet individually. The girl’s team would end up finishing seventh overall at regionals while Winkler shot 139 and 124 during his two days.
In tennis, the senior mixed doubles team of Isaac Yeargin and Veronica Gutierrez was able to make it all the way to the state meet. During district play, Eli Croxton and Winkler were able to finish first and second in the boy’s singles to qualify for the regional meet.
In track and field, the program had several athletes qualify for the regional meet. Tyler Winkler finished sixth in the pole vault, Linzie Priddy finished 10th in the 3200 meters and Emily Carpenter finished 8th in the discus. Emma Stout also qualified in the pole vault but did not complete a vault.
Gold-Burg
The beginning of the year started with some heartbreak on the court as the Lady Bears basketball team lost their play-in game against Prairie Valley to qualify for the playoffs.
It got better from there in tennis. Gold-Burg saw the girl’s doubles team of Kelly Contreras and Shadie Whitaker return to the state meet.
In track and field, the program had a slew of athletes make it all the way to the regional meet. Kani Grace made it in both the 100 meters and shot put. Sergio Andrade made it in the 110 meter hurdles. Jayon Grace made it in the long jump. Isaac Renteria made it in the 3200 meter race. Both Grace brothers along with Ian Grissom and Jayton Epperson were a part of the 4×100 meter relay team that made it as well.
Forestburg
The Forestburg program had some small successes throughout its year. The girl’s basketball program had some district wins to start the year.
The biggest success came in the track program as a lot athletes made it all the way to the regional meet. On the girl’s side Justynne Roller made it in the 800 meters, Madisen Deason competed in the high jump while Reagan Ladewig did both the 100 meter hurdles and the shot put.
The boy’s team had all four relay teams compete at regionals. Individually Tye Reid ran the 110 meter hurdles while Braxton Osteen competed in the shot put and discus.
Bellevue
The Bellevue school district saw its girls basketball team fight through adversity that was its low depth, playing most games with no substitute and somehow finishing third in the district.
That lack of depth hurt the Lady Eagles in their playoff matchup against Newcastle, but the team showed they were not going to lay down just because its numbers were not ideal for a season.
During the spring season, the school had two players qualify for the regional golf tournament. Cirstin Allen shot 146,138 and Rosalie Christianson shot 135, 144.
In track and field, the program had Terrence Perry qualify for the regional meet competing in the shot put and discus. For the girls, Grace Martin qualified in the 1600 meters.
To read about the successes each school had in the fall season, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 month ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE1 month ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob