City crew repairs a water line break in the morning chill
City of Bowie Water Department staff clamped a leak in a six-inch water castiron water line located in front of the city Christmas tree at Smythe and Tarrant Friday morning. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie News moves up deadline for Christmas edition
Due to the Christmas holiday The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Dec. 24 edition and the Dec. 31 editions.
All news and advertising for these editions must be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26. The office will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Flu arrives early, RSV, COVID spread fueling concerns for winter ‘tripledemic’
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The official start of winter may be a week away, but the flu season arrived early in North Texas adding to a growing slate of viral threats that could create chaos this winter.
Those threats include COVID-19 which is still causing illness and death across the nation; influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. These primarily respiratory viruses are sending more people to the hospital including a surge in pediatric patients with RSV.
Health authorities in Texas and across the nation believe the U.S. is facing a “tripledemic” this winter with these viruses.
Dr. Chance Dingler, Montague County health authority, encourages vaccinations and boosters, but he also recommends wearing a mask if you are going to be around large groups especially if you are in a high-risk group. And if you are sick or have symptoms, stay home.
Read the full story and learn about symptoms of all these viruses in your mid-week Bowie News.
Lions to collect donations to provide Christmas food baskets
The Bowie Lions are at it again – collecting funds to cover the grocery bill to provide 50 Bowie families in need with items for a fabulous Christmas dinner.
Look for members stationed at both Legend Bank and Jacksboro National Bank drive-ins on Dec. 15-16.
Any and all contributions are appreciated in this Bowie schools, City of Bowie and Bowie Lions Club joint project.
