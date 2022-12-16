City crew repairs a water line break in the morning chill

By BARBARA GREEN

The official start of winter may be a week away, but the flu season arrived early in North Texas adding to a growing slate of viral threats that could create chaos this winter.

Those threats include COVID-19 which is still causing illness and death across the nation; influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. These primarily respiratory viruses are sending more people to the hospital including a surge in pediatric patients with RSV.

Health authorities in Texas and across the nation believe the U.S. is facing a “tripledemic” this winter with these viruses.

Dr. Chance Dingler, Montague County health authority, encourages vaccinations and boosters, but he also recommends wearing a mask if you are going to be around large groups especially if you are in a high-risk group. And if you are sick or have symptoms, stay home.

