COUNTY LIFE
Commissioner’s court to appoint historical commissioner members to new terms
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.
The court will consider appointing members to the county historical commission for a two-year term.
A pair of requests from the sheriff’s office will be reviewed: A Correctional Communications services agreement with City Tele-Coin Company and the commissary services agreement with CTC Commissary. Both programs service the county jail.
Commissioners also will discuss adding uses to eDispatches for first responders. This communication service was added earlier in the year to assist with volunteer fire department communications.
A request to redistribute in the district attorney’s office victim assistance coordinator salaries to equal positions at $47,018.50 will be examined. The coordinator has left that job and the DA has been advertising to fill the vacancy.
The court will discuss the possible removal of a tree on the southwest corner of the courthouse, and also consider using federal COVID funds to finish concrete work on the courthouse yard.
A pair of preliminary plats for the Rhoades-Polk Subdivision 9.77 acres in precinct two and Kingdom Heights II 12.68 acres also in precinct two will be presented. Precinct three also will submit a request to accept unanticipated revenue of $3,000 from James Wagner for a cost-share for chip seal on Hinton Road.
COUNTY LIFE
Pancakes with Santa serves some 300 meals
COUNTY LIFE
Small town Christmas-Nocona style celebrated during the weekend
Nocona hosted its Small Town Christmas Nocona Style Saturday night. (Top) Dan Fenoglio created his own unique holiday sleigh for the parade. (Bottom) Bob and Kristal Ferguson, 2022 Mardi Gras King and Queen were dressed for the holidays to remind folks Mardi Gras Nocona Style is coming in February. (Courtesy photos)
COUNTY LIFE
Christmas in Forestburg this weekend
The community of Forestburg has kicked off its holiday season with a tree lighting on Nov. 30 with its Christmas in Forestburg activities planned for Dec. 9-10.
At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 there will be a Community Movie Night in the Forestburg Community Center parking lot.
Christmas in Forestburg will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. There will be activities at the community center and around town. There will be free activities for the kids, vendors, and food trucks from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a lighted Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
The Forestburg Volunteer Fire Department will have a Christmas Street Dance, “Forestburg on Fire,” immediately following the parade from 6:30-11 p.m. in front of the fire hall. This is a free event, and donations will be accepted.
