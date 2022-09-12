Commissioner’s court to appoint historical commissioner members to new terms

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.

The court will consider appointing members to the county historical commission for a two-year term.

A pair of requests from the sheriff’s office will be reviewed: A Correctional Communications services agreement with City Tele-Coin Company and the commissary services agreement with CTC Commissary. Both programs service the county jail.

Commissioners also will discuss adding uses to eDispatches for first responders. This communication service was added earlier in the year to assist with volunteer fire department communications.

A request to redistribute in the district attorney’s office victim assistance coordinator salaries to equal positions at $47,018.50 will be examined. The coordinator has left that job and the DA has been advertising to fill the vacancy.

The court will discuss the possible removal of a tree on the southwest corner of the courthouse, and also consider using federal COVID funds to finish concrete work on the courthouse yard.

A pair of preliminary plats for the Rhoades-Polk Subdivision 9.77 acres in precinct two and Kingdom Heights II 12.68 acres also in precinct two will be presented. Precinct three also will submit a request to accept unanticipated revenue of $3,000 from James Wagner for a cost-share for chip seal on Hinton Road.