COUNTY LIFE
County youth fair 2023 extended by 1 day to add leadership contests
As registration for the 2023 Montague County Youth Fair came to a close mid-December, there will be 1,030 entries for the event on Jan. 4-7 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona.
There will be as 337 exhibitors competing for that coveted blue ribbon up from the 253 competing last year. Overall entries for the fair are up slightly with 1,030, compared to 757 in January 2022.
This year’s fair will be extended one day to accommodate the new leadership contests that feature agrobotics, beef skill-a-thon, extemporaneous speaking, horse skill-a-thon, prepared public speaking and youth barbecue. In its debut outing, there are a total of 70 entries in this division.
Read the full story on the upcoming youth fair in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Reception to honor longtime Nocona city employee upon retirement
The City of Nocona will celebrate Marlene Bishop as she retires after 15 years of employment. There will be a reception in her honor from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the city offices at 102 Clay Street.
Friends, co-workers and family are all invited to attend and wish her well in retirement.
COUNTY LIFE
Mardi Gras Nocona Style announces its 2023 ball
The 2023 Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration is right around the corner. The Nocona Chamber of Commerce directors remind everyone to mark their calendars for the 13th annual festival Feb. 11-18, 2023.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
2007 major life change helped fuel western artist’s passion to create
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
In 2007 Randy Meador made what he calls a “terrible career decision” selling his successful internet marketing business; however, it was a leap of faith that led him down a path to find not only success as a painter but to find the person he feels he was meant to be.
Some 15 years later the 63-year-old Meador sees everything as an opportunity “to create,” which is his true passion whether it is on canvas, in music or on the written page. Today, he asks himself, “Can I …?” leaving the options wide open.
Meador has lived in Saint Jo the past five years, after purchasing an 1897 home where he and wife Michele live after moving from Fort Worth. He had no idea the history of the house would create something of a full circle for him he would not learn until later. In October, Meador closed his third solo show, “Values of the West” at the Davis & Blevins Gallery in Saint Jo.
“All my career choices before I became an artist were because I didn’t want to be poor. I had no intention of doing art, although with a music degree options are musician, teacher or band director,” recalls Meador.
Business appeared to be his niché although he never felt suited for it. Meador started the first online drug store in 1997. The internet was still young so he thought he would ramp it up and sell it, like so many others were doing.
In the process he learned how to market business on the internet. He surrounded himself with “smart people,” who he turned loose for them to reap the benefit.
“We were able to market for some big companies who were late to the party and didn’t know what the internet was. It was pretty easy back then because no one knew how to do anything with it,” explains Meador.
He and Michele raised five children during this period and while his business thrived he wasn’t happy and needed an escape. Meador heard a Winston Churchill quote, “When I paint nothing else exist.” He wanted to go to that place.
One night he picked up some painting supplies and began to teach himself how to paint. He chose watercolors because he thought it was the easiest, but soon found it was the hardest.
“I just played with it each night about an hour. I was having fun. I started studying the top artists and when I traveled I would seek out their art to pick it apart and learn. By the time I became an artist full-time I had developed a bit of a name for myself in the small world of watercolors,” said Meador.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
