OBITUARIES
Dawson Hunter Howard
November 6, 2006 – November 29, 2022
NOCONA – Dawson Hunter Howard, 16, died on Nov. 29, 2022 in Nocona.
A visitation will be from 3 – 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Mayfield Cemetery.
He was born on Nov. 6, 2006 in Nocona to David and Jennifer Gaston Howard. He was a tremendous help to his family’s farm, cattle ranch, dirt business and oil lease operation. He was an avid lover of nature and all kinds of animals. He was soon to be a black belt at Christian Martial Arts in Gainesville. He was a member of the River of Life Church.
He is survived by his parents, David and Jennifer Howard, Nocona; sisters, Sarah Long, Wichita Falls, Josey Martin, Duncan, OK, Stevie Howard, Terral, OK and Harris Howard, Nocona; brothers, Douglas Howard, Uganda, Africa and Davis J. Howard, Nocona; grandfather, JM Gaston, Saint Jo and a host of aunts, uncles and beloved cousins.
Memorial donations may be sent to Caring Way Ministries c/o Cathrine Meador.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Larry Dale Woods
November 8, 1973 – November 26, 2022
OVERTON – Larry Dale Woods, 49, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1973 in Bowie to Archie Dee and Marilyn Irene Yoakum Woods. He graduated from Saint Jo High School in 1993. He worked at McClung Energy Services, Dr. Pepper Incorporated and in the oilfield. He loved researching the history of Saint Jo and Montague County and spending time with his son, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Amanda Woods.
Woods is survived by his son, Ethan Bradley Woods, Gladewater, TX; sister, Gayle Drinning, Laird Hill, TX; six nieces and nephews; one aunt; three great nephews and numerous cousins and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
JoAnn Chilcoat Booher
January 22, 1933 – November 27, 2022
HENRIETTA – JoAnn Chilcoat Booher, 89, died on Nov. 27, 2022.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona, officiated by Minister Doug Gaskey. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery.
Booher was born in Mexia, TX on Jan. 22, 1933 to Marion and Wanda Chilcoat. She married Earl Charles Booher on March 1, 1958 and they had six children. The family moved to Henrietta in the summer of 1979 and made this their permanent home.
Booher is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Booher; daughter, Sharon (Susie) Yvonne Booher; son, Erik Lance Booher; brothers, Billy (Rusty) Chilcoat and Larry Chilcoat and sister, Merry Alice Hatcher.
She is survived by four sisters, Wanda (Tutts) Harrison, Jean Shears, Janice Uselton and Patsy Davis; daughters, Deborah Booher and Charlotte Kaspari; sons, Karl Booher and Kurt Booher; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
David Allen Prater
October 7, 1957 – November 16, 2022
CASSVILLE, MO – David Allen Prater, 65, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022 at Mercy Hospital Cassville.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
David was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Attica, KS to James Allen and Opal Florene Hurst Prater. He attended Bowie High School and after graduation attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX studying animal husbandry and veterinarian medicine. After college he worked for various ranches and oil fields. He later went to work for Bowie Industries as a welder. He also did underwater welding in Japan and was a member of the Texas Army National Guard.
David enjoyed traveling, being an outdoorsman, rodeoing, leather crafts and making his own boots, saddles and gifts for others. At the age of 14 he became the youngest professional rodeo clown, known as “Bandy.” He was proud to have been an Eagle Scout, a 32nd degree Mason of Moslah Temple Shrine in Fort Worth and a member of Abou Ben Adhem Shriners in Springfield, MO. Every year he would grow his hair long and donate it to Locks of Love in memory of his mother. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Bowie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and son.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Smith, Bowie.
Contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX, 75219 or Cowboy’s Last Ride, c/o Lee Allen 403 West Wise Street, Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, MO.
Paid publication
