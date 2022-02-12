Dawson Hunter Howard

October 7, 1957 – November 16, 2022

CASSVILLE, MO – David Allen Prater, 65, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022 at Mercy Hospital Cassville.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

David was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Attica, KS to James Allen and Opal Florene Hurst Prater. He attended Bowie High School and after graduation attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX studying animal husbandry and veterinarian medicine. After college he worked for various ranches and oil fields. He later went to work for Bowie Industries as a welder. He also did underwater welding in Japan and was a member of the Texas Army National Guard.

David enjoyed traveling, being an outdoorsman, rodeoing, leather crafts and making his own boots, saddles and gifts for others. At the age of 14 he became the youngest professional rodeo clown, known as “Bandy.” He was proud to have been an Eagle Scout, a 32nd degree Mason of Moslah Temple Shrine in Fort Worth and a member of Abou Ben Adhem Shriners in Springfield, MO. Every year he would grow his hair long and donate it to Locks of Love in memory of his mother. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and son.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Smith, Bowie.

Contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX, 75219 or Cowboy’s Last Ride, c/o Lee Allen 403 West Wise Street, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, MO.

