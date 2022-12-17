COUNTY LIFE
Don’t let auto thieves steal your holiday joy
Don’t let the Grinch – or auto burglars and thieves – steal your joy this holiday season. The risk of having your car or valuables stolen increases while shopping and traveling during the holidays.
The staff of the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority reminds Texans: “If You Like It – Lock It.”
Texans can adopt simple habits to protect themselves from the threat of motor vehicle crime:
• Lock your vehicle and take your keys.
• Never leave your vehicle running unattended, even if you will only be away for a moment.
• Hide or remove valuables from your vehicle.
• Contact law enforcement immediately if you see anything suspicious or if your car is stolen.
“By remaining vigilant, Texans can protect their vehicles and what’s inside,” said MVCPA Chairman and Laredo Assistant Chief of Police Mike Rodriguez. “Don’t let criminals disrupt your life and damage your vital sense of security in the community.”
Every year, motorists and businesses in Texas experience nearly two billion dollars in losses due to motor vehicle burglary and theft.
For more information about how to protect your vehicle and your property this season and throughout the year visit TxDMV.gov/motorists/consumer-protection/auto-theft-prevention.
COUNTY LIFE
‘Beauty and the Beast’ charms audiences
(Top)Allie Byork played Beauty and Jackson Hofbauer the Beast in the Bowie High School Theater Arts production of “Beauty and the Beast” this past week. Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts also sponsored the show. (Photos by Cindy Roller)
COUNTY LIFE
Music/lunch holiday program to assist Bowie Mission
The Global Methodist Church of Bowie, 1515 N. Jefferson, will serve up its Warmth for Winter program on Dec. 18.
The public is invited to attend the 11 a.m. service of Christmas music followed by the annual homemade soup and dessert lunch in the fellowship hall. Donations for lunch will go to the Bowie Mission’s utilities fund.
Come enjoy an hour of festive and classic carols and hymns followed by a warm lunch of items prepared by church members.
COUNTY LIFE
New Year’s Eve Dance planned in Bowie
Welcome 2023 in with some boot-scooting, as the Bowie Community Center presents a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31.
The dance will feature Shane Vandiver and the Nightlife Band. General admission is $20 and for a table of eight it is $160. Prices include party hats, noisemakers and more.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the dance at 8:30 p.m. The party is BYOB with a concession stand. Call 940-872-4861 or 940-841-1550 for tickets.
