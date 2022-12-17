Don’t let auto thieves steal your holiday joy

Don’t let the Grinch – or auto burglars and thieves – steal your joy this holiday season. The risk of having your car or valuables stolen increases while shopping and traveling during the holidays.

The staff of the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority reminds Texans: “If You Like It – Lock It.”

Texans can adopt simple habits to protect themselves from the threat of motor vehicle crime:

• Lock your vehicle and take your keys.

• Never leave your vehicle running unattended, even if you will only be away for a moment.

• Hide or remove valuables from your vehicle.

• Contact law enforcement immediately if you see anything suspicious or if your car is stolen.

“By remaining vigilant, Texans can protect their vehicles and what’s inside,” said MVCPA Chairman and Laredo Assistant Chief of Police Mike Rodriguez. “Don’t let criminals disrupt your life and damage your vital sense of security in the community.”

Every year, motorists and businesses in Texas experience nearly two billion dollars in losses due to motor vehicle burglary and theft.

For more information about how to protect your vehicle and your property this season and throughout the year visit TxDMV.gov/motorists/consumer-protection/auto-theft-prevention.