ERCOT closely monitoring changing weather conditions
(Austin, TX) – As a series of cold fronts approach Texas, ERCOT continues to closely monitor weather forecasts and models. ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates.
Earlier today, ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice (OCN), a procedural notification to transmission and distribution owners and generation resources that temperatures will meet ERCOT’s criteria of 25 degrees or lower in the Austin/San Antonio and the Dallas Fort-Worth areas between Dec. 22 through Dec. 26.
Over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power. As a result, the reliability and resiliency of the grid has been strengthened significantly.
“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable,” said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO. “We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week.”
Improvements Implemented that Make the Grid More Reliable
- Weatherization and Inspections. Electric generation units and transmission facilities weatherize and are inspected by ERCOT.
- Firm Fuel Supply Service. An additional source of fuel onsite for generators benefits the grid by providing a redundant, or additional, fuel source should there be a natural gas scarcity.
- Scheduled Maintenance Period. ERCOT has worked with generators and transmission operators to schedule their maintenance so they could prepare their equipment for winter.
- Fast Frequency Response Service. This is a new addition to our ancillary services that provides a group of generators that can power up quickly during operating conditions that change rapidly.
- Reliability Unit Commitments. ERCOT can bring more generation online sooner when needed.
- Critical Supply Chain and Critical Infrastructure Map. This map was created to share the locations and connectivity of all the critical parts of the Texas power infrastructure.
- Improved Communications. Agencies are seeing improved communications through both the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Energy Reliability Council.
Helpful Links to Stay Engaged
- Monitor current conditions on our app (available through the Apple Store or Google Play) or on our website at Grid and Market Conditions page.
- Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO) and Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas).
- Subscribe to ERCOT alerts at EmergencyAlerts.
City crew repairs a water line break in the morning chill
City of Bowie Water Department staff clamped a leak in a six-inch water castiron water line located in front of the city Christmas tree at Smythe and Tarrant Friday morning. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie News moves up deadline for Christmas edition
Due to the Christmas holiday The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Dec. 24 edition and the Dec. 31 editions.
All news and advertising for these editions must be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26. The office will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Flu arrives early, RSV, COVID spread fueling concerns for winter ‘tripledemic’
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The official start of winter may be a week away, but the flu season arrived early in North Texas adding to a growing slate of viral threats that could create chaos this winter.
Those threats include COVID-19 which is still causing illness and death across the nation; influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. These primarily respiratory viruses are sending more people to the hospital including a surge in pediatric patients with RSV.
Health authorities in Texas and across the nation believe the U.S. is facing a “tripledemic” this winter with these viruses.
Dr. Chance Dingler, Montague County health authority, encourages vaccinations and boosters, but he also recommends wearing a mask if you are going to be around large groups especially if you are in a high-risk group. And if you are sick or have symptoms, stay home.
Read the full story and learn about symptoms of all these viruses in your mid-week Bowie News.
