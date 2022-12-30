COUNTY LIFE
Famous American traditions to celebrate New Year’s 2023
• Watching the Time Square Ball Drop in New York City. It began back in 1907 with a ball that weighed 700 pounds. Today it is 11,875 pounds and mostly crystal.
• Making resolutions has become part and parcel of New Year’s. The most common ones are about staying fit or reducing use of the phone. They often only last a few weeks.
• Sharing a kiss on New Year’s Eve at midnight was believed to ward off evil spirits and prevent loneliness in the next year.
• Black-eyed peas are often the centerpiece of New Year’s meals. Hoppin’ John is a famous southern dish believed to attract good luck if eaten on Jan. 1. The peas represent coins and eating them brings luck and prosperity in our lives in the coming days.
• Singing or listening to Auld Lang Syne at midnight is popular. It was written 200 years ago, but came to prominence for this holiday when singer Guy Lombardo performed it in 1929.
(Parade magazine)
County youth fair 2023 extended by 1 day to add leadership contests
As registration for the 2023 Montague County Youth Fair came to a close mid-December, there will be 1,030 entries for the event on Jan. 4-7 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona.
There will be as 337 exhibitors competing for that coveted blue ribbon up from the 253 competing last year. Overall entries for the fair are up slightly with 1,030, compared to 757 in January 2022.
This year’s fair will be extended one day to accommodate the new leadership contests that feature agrobotics, beef skill-a-thon, extemporaneous speaking, horse skill-a-thon, prepared public speaking and youth barbecue. In its debut outing, there are a total of 70 entries in this division.
Read the full story on the upcoming youth fair in the mid-week Bowie News.
Reception to honor longtime Nocona city employee upon retirement
The City of Nocona will celebrate Marlene Bishop as she retires after 15 years of employment. There will be a reception in her honor from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the city offices at 102 Clay Street.
Friends, co-workers and family are all invited to attend and wish her well in retirement.
Mardi Gras Nocona Style announces its 2023 ball
The 2023 Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration is right around the corner. The Nocona Chamber of Commerce directors remind everyone to mark their calendars for the 13th annual festival Feb. 11-18, 2023.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
