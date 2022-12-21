First day of winter blowing with a cold fury

By BARBARA GREEN

The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook report for this week in North and Central Texas. An arctic front was set to arrive on Thursday ushering in bitter-cold temperatures. Some light snow will be possible behind the front on Thursday, but no significant snow-related impacts are anticipated.

A hard freeze is expected Thursday into Friday morning for nearly the entire region, which could result in damage to unprotected pipes and exterior faucets. The NWS projects subfreezing temperatures will persist through at least Christmas Eve. Subzero wind chills also will be possible at times, especially across North Texas.

