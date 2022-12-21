Connect with us

First day of winter blowing with a cold fury

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook report for this week in North and Central Texas. An arctic front was set to arrive on Thursday ushering in bitter-cold temperatures. Some light snow will be possible behind the front on Thursday, but no significant snow-related impacts are anticipated.
A hard freeze is expected Thursday into Friday morning for nearly the entire region, which could result in damage to unprotected pipes and exterior faucets. The NWS projects subfreezing temperatures will persist through at least Christmas Eve. Subzero wind chills also will be possible at times, especially across North Texas.

Read the full story on this pending weather and how local officials are preparing in your mid-week Bowie News.

Volunteers lay Christmas wreaths at veteran’s grave at Elmwood Cemetery

12/21/2022

Families and other volunteers took part in what has become an annual ritual in Bowie, Wreaths Across America. Hosted by Amity Club and Maids and Matrons of Bowie, the club members sell wreaths and promote the programs, along with coordinating the placement and program. About 700 wreaths were placed in the cemetery. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Government office to close for holidays

12/21/2022

Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2.
The City of Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 26-27 and on Jan. 2.
The City of Saint Jo offices will be closed Dec. 23 and 26, and Jan. 2
Montague County government offices will close on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31

12/21/2022

The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Dec. 31 edition.
All news and advertising must be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 26. The Bowie News office will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

