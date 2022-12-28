Frozen sprinkler floods small gym at BHS causing major damage

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Christmas weekend hard freeze was uncomfortable and dangerous for those out in the weather and as the temperatures dipped to lows of 8 and 9 degrees in Bowie there were frozen and broken pipes all around the community including a break that caused major damage at the Bowie High School.

A frozen and broken fire sprinkler caused significant damage at Bowie High School ruining the small gym floor and adjacent areas.

Bowie Superintendent Blake Enlow said the fire department was called at 7:14 a.m. when the sprinkler came on and they found the problem about 7:30 a.m. and were able to cut it off.

The City of Bowie reported no major water line problems, but lots of sewer lines that froze up as well as broken lines in residences where they had to go turn the water off. The City of Nocona has several systems leaks and one major leak in a six-inch main they were able to repair without turning off the service.

