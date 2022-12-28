NEWS
Frozen sprinkler floods small gym at BHS causing major damage
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Christmas weekend hard freeze was uncomfortable and dangerous for those out in the weather and as the temperatures dipped to lows of 8 and 9 degrees in Bowie there were frozen and broken pipes all around the community including a break that caused major damage at the Bowie High School.
A frozen and broken fire sprinkler caused significant damage at Bowie High School ruining the small gym floor and adjacent areas.
Bowie Superintendent Blake Enlow said the fire department was called at 7:14 a.m. when the sprinkler came on and they found the problem about 7:30 a.m. and were able to cut it off.
The City of Bowie reported no major water line problems, but lots of sewer lines that froze up as well as broken lines in residences where they had to go turn the water off. The City of Nocona has several systems leaks and one major leak in a six-inch main they were able to repair without turning off the service.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Government offices closing for New Year’s
Government offices will be closing for the New Year holiday.
The Cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo will be closed for New Year’s on Jan. 2. The Montague County government offices also will be closed Jan. 2.
The Bowie News office will be closed Dec. 30.
NEWS
Commissioners conduct final meeting of 2022
Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in called session at 9 a.m. on Dec. 27.
The agenda lists a variety of routine topics focusing primarily on land issues.
Consider approving bonds for County Judge Kevin Benton, County Clerk Jim Jones, Constable Jerry DeMoss and Commissioner Mike Mayfield.
A preliminary plat for two lots in the Lakeview Acres Subdivision, 9.55 acres in precinct two will be reviewed.
The county may sell a 1.5 acre tract and a half-acre tract in the area of Border Street. It would be listed with a realtor to market.
Precinct four will seek to vacate 237 feet at the end of Storey Road in the Buck Keck Lakeview Subdivision and 321 feet of an unnamed road in the Hillcrest Lake lots.
NEWS
BISD receives strong audit for 2021-22
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District received a strong audit for 2021-22 where total revenues were up 3%, district program costs were down 2% and an overall fund balance was at $9.4 million at the end of the fiscal year.
Trustees received the report from Jim Fleming, Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming at this week’s meeting. The accountant complimented Finance Director Paula Peterson and her staff for their work in making the audit process run smoothly.
Fleming said the only significant general accounting change was the formula used for leases which has a new format. He went through the 82-page document touching on the highlights. In revenue, he noted state revenue was higher and attendance was up slightly which helped the budget and fund balance.
During the year the district’s total net position increased by $2,382,211. The district expenses, which totaled $19,576,649 were less than program revenues of $3,759,115 and general revenues of $18,199,745. The revenue also includes the final insurance payments to finish up repairing tornado damage which totaled $448,916.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
