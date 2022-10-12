SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had their biggest test of the year with a matchup against a state-ranked 3A Pottsboro on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians were able to ride a hot start and hold on to win 54-49 against the bigger Lady Cardinal team.
Nocona came in unbeaten and ranked third in the state in 2A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Pottsboro came in ranked seventh in the state in 3A with only one loss.
The Lady Indians are not a terribly tall or big team and the Lady Cardinals had the size advantage at every position. Still, Nocona likes to push the ball off of playing tough defense and were able to do so in the first quarter scoring 22 points and leading 22-11.
The second quarter was much more slow paced as neither team broke double-digits, which allowed the Lady Indians to keep their lead big at 31-17 at halftime.
Pottsboro played better coming out of halftime, using its size and some timely 3-pointers to get back into the game.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Nocona 15-7 to cut the lead to 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored a lot in the final period. Nocona stalled and forced the Lady Cardinals to foul its players and shoot free throws.
The Lady Indians went 7-11 from the free throw line during the fourth quarter and scored enough to hold off a Pottsboro team still having success on offense.
Nocona won 54-49.
Megyn Meekins led the team with 34 points. Skyler Smith was second with 12 points while leading the team with nine rebounds and four steals.
The frontline of Sydnee Mowry and Avery Crutsinger combined for 11 rebounds and four assists while battling with much bigger girls down low.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to get the win at home against Chico on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won 45-35 against the Lady Dragons.
Early on Chico’s offensive rebounding was hurting Saint Jo in the first half. It took some halftime adjustments from Coach Daniel Lindenborn to correct the mistakes that turned the game around.
“Coach Skidmore and myself were able to go in at halftime and make some adjustments defensively,” Lindenborn said. “The girls responded well, and were able to come away with a tough win against a great opponent.”
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won at Garner on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears won 54-16 in a blowout.
Gold-Burg got double-digit scoring perfomances from underclassmen Sadie Weaver with 17 points and Ollie Gaston with 10 points.
Shadie Whitaker was one point short as she scored nine points.
Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud her team was looking to play inside out with feeding the post well during the game and seeing improvement each game.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a disappointing game to Perrin-Whitt at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won 40-25, pulling away in the second half.
Forestburg competed well in the first half with the score tied at 17-17. Unfortunately, foul trouble for the Lady Horns and better play from Perrin-Whitt allowed it to outscore Forestburg 12-1 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth to take the win.
Braylee Briles led the team with seven points, three blocks and four steals.
Alli Cisneros was second with six points while grabbing a team high 13 rebounds, which was equal with the amount Madisen Deason got.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boys Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won a tough game at home against Wichita Falls on Tuesday night.
The Indians won 59-54 against the Coyotes, winning a game where shots were going in for both teams all game.
Nocona was able to get a definitive lead in the second quarter. Leading only 14-13 after one quarter of play, the Indians held Wichita Falls to only eight points during the period to help extend the lead to 28-21 at halftime.
The Coyotes made up some ground with a big scoring third quarter, but Nocona still led 41-39 heading into the final period.
The Indians then had their biggest offensive quarter of the game, led by Michael Wetmore scoring eight of the team’s 18 points that held off a hard charging Coyotes team until the end.
Nocona won 59-54.
Wetmore led the team with 19 points while Brady McCasland joined him in double-figures scoring 12 points and dishing a team high six assists.
Coach Brody Wilson thought he saw steps the team is taking towards being a better offensive team in his eyes.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers won a double-overtime game against Tioga at home on Tuesday night.
The Panthers won 82-70 after two overtime periods.
The Bulldogs came back to tie the score in regulation after Saint Jo led for most of the game. Tioga scored 20 in the fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied at 60-60.
After both teams scored eight in the first overtime period, the game went to a second overtime.
From there, Saint Jo’s offense was carried by its senior leading scorers Kile Thurman and Brice Durham, as the duo combined to score 12 of the team’s 14 points in the second overtime period.
The Bulldogs offense was out of gas during the final period as they scored only two points as Saint Jo ran away with the game.
Thurman led the team with 29 points and made six 3-pointers. Durham was right behind him scoring 26 while making five 3-pointers.
Durham also got celebrated afterwards as he scored his 1,000 career point.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won at home on Tuesday night against Wichita Christian.
The Bulldogs won 55-40 against the Stars.
Wichita Christian led after the first quarter 12-9, but Prairie Valley was able to get its offense going in the second quarter to get the lead 27-23 at halftime.
The Bulldogs offense never slowed down in the second half while on defense in the third quarter they limited the Stars to only six points.
The lead continued to grow as Prairie Valley ended up winning by double-digits 55-40.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 20 points. Tyson Easterling finished with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing a team high 12 rebounds.
Winkler also was celebrated for scoring his 1,000th career point, which he did last weekend at a tournament.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears blew out Garner at home on Tuesday night.
The Bears easily won 49-13 in a game that was fun for the home crowd.
Jayon Grace led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds while Aidan Foster was second with 16 points and had a team high seven steals. Jack Henry also had seven rebounds to go with nine points.
Coach Jesse Vaughn had little to complain about as his team ran away with a win fueled by defense.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns got thrown a tough game against state-ranked Perrin-Whitt’s JV team.
The Pirates won 61-34 against the Longhorns, which puts a damper on the good play Forestburg has had early this season.
Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 10 points and seven blocks while Kyler Willett was second with nine points. Nathan Payne led the team with eight rebounds along with Angel Cruz.
Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought his team did not shoot well enough to compete and had several key players get into foul trouble.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie boys win close game at Lindsay
The Bowie Jackrabbits came back late to win at Lindsay on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 51-46 against the Knights, scoring the game’s final nine points.
Bowie came into the game following a second place finish at the S&S Consolidated tournament.
Bowie’s defense held Lindsay under double-digit scoring in both quarters in the first half as it built a 27-17 lead at halftime.
The Knights were able to almost double their first half total in the third quarter, cutting the Jackrabbits lead down to 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lindsay then road that momentum into the fourth quarter and was up 46-42 at one point and looked in control. Bowie was able to score the game’s final nine points to close out the game, winning 51-46.
Brody Armstrong led the team with 18 points while A.J. Whatley was second with eight points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Lady Rabbits pull away in second half against Mineral Wells 60-38
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won at home on Tuesday against Mineral Wells along with an individual celebrating a personal milestone.
The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Rams 60-38, though it was closer than you would think for the first half.
Bowie came into the game off a successful 3-1 run at the tournament in S&S Consolidated.
Mineral Wells had some tall and big post players it wanted to post up and get the ball to on offense.
The Lady Rabbits had a shorter front line so they were going to make that hard for the Lady Rams.
They pressured ball handlers up the floor, not with the intention to get steals or trap them but just to give pressure before sitting back in a tight 2-3 zone. This did allow Mineral Wells the room to knock in a couple of 3-pointers in the first quarter, but it did the job.
Bowie’s offense was working in the first quarter. The Lady Rams initially wanted to sit back in a zone as well, but Maddie Mandela made three 3-pointers and scored 11 of the team’s 17 points in the quarter that made Mineral Wells change defenses.
Bowie led 17-10 and looking in control heading into the second quarter.
Mineral Wells changed its defense that initially looked like man-to-man, but was actually a triangle and two, which is aimed to take away two players. Besides Mandela, the Lady Rabbits Ziba Robbins is there other ball handler they rely on to score.
This extra attention caused confusion for Bowie’s offense for most of the quarter. Open looks from the outside were not being taken as players seemed to drive the lane before kicking it back out again to another open player who would repeat until that moment where the Lady Rabbits had that one-step-ahead advantage on the defense was lost and the possession reset.
Bowie scored only nine points in the quarter which allowed the Lady Rams to come back and cut the lead to 26-22 heading into halftime.
Even with a whole halftime to adjust to the defense, the opening three minutes of the second half still saw the Lady Rabbits struggle which allowed Mineral Wells to take its first lead 29-28.
It looked like all momentum had slipped away from Bowie’s good start and something needed to change.
After a time out, the adjustments seemed to sink in on offense while the pressure picked up on defense. The increased pressure forced more turnovers which sparked some chances to score in transition for the Lady Rabbits.
After scoring only one field goal in the second quarter, Mandela bounced back and scored seven points in the third quarter, but the team got some scoring from some bench players. Emily Cueva scored seven points in the quarter after playing little in the first half. Maycie Metzler knocked in a 3-pointer as well.
Despite the tough start to the second half, the rest of the game saw Bowie running away with it. The Lady Rabbits outscored the Lady Rams 19-8 in the third quarter and led 45-30 heading into the final period.
The lead eventually grew so big Bowie was able to play all of its players off the bench with no let down for large chunks of the fourth quarter.
The full-court pressure wore on the Lady Ram ball handlers and as the Lady Rabbit lead ballooned up, the turnovers from Mineral Wells got worse and worse.
Bowie won 60-38, erasing many of the memories of the Lady Rabbits being down at the beginning of the third quarter.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
