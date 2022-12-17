Girls Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs started off district with a home win against Forestburg on Tuesday night despite getting hit with big news the day before the game.

The Lady Bulldogs won 50-21 against the Lady Horns, though they did it with a familiar but new face patrolling the sidelines.

Prairie Valley Coach Seth Stephens reported girl’s Coach Amanda Aldriedge turned in her letter of resignation to the school on Dec. 12. Boys Coach Stephens will now be the coach of both the boys and girls basketball teams until the end of the season, with the time frame to begin looking for a new coach coming in the spring once the basketball season is complete.

When asked if Coach Aldriedge gave a reason, Superintendent Tim West said, “They are not allowed to discuss personnel matters beyond what Coach Stephens has stated.”

The game was close in the first quarter with the Lady Bulldogs leading only 11-7. With the defense tightening up in the second quarter, Prairie Valley outscored Forestburg 16-2 to lead 27-13 at halftime.

The Lady Horns were never able to get back into the game, with their lack of depth hurting them against a Lady Bulldogs team not giving an inch on defense.

Prairie Valley won 50-21.

Makaylee Gomez led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points while her sister Carmen Gomez was second with 13 points. Linzie Priddy joined the two in double-figures scoring 11 points.

Coach Stephens was proud of the defensive effort he saw from his team overall.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated with a win against another state-ranked team as they traveled to Dodd City on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians won 59-37 against the Lady Hornets.

Both teams came into the game undefeated on the season and ranked among the top three in the state in their respective classifications. Dodd City is ranked third in 1A and Nocona ranked second in 2A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

The Lady Indians showed that gap in classification is real as their defense dominated in the first half, allowing only 11 points and leading 23-11.

Even with the Lady Hornets adjusting and scoring much better in the second half, they were always outscored by Nocona every quarter.

The Lady Indians won comfortably 59-37.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 24 points and seven assists. Skyler Smith was not far behind scoring 20 points while leading the team with six rebounds and four made 3-pointers. Aubree Kleinhans knocked in two 3-pointers off the bench as she scored eight points.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears started district play on Tuesday against district favorites Slidell.

The Lady Greyhounds won like most people thought 63-36, but it was not all bad for the Lady Bears.

Gold-Burg cut the lead to 10 points during the second and third quarters, but could not close the gap before Slidell pulled away in the final period thanks to better depth.

Sadie Whitaker led the team with 12 points while sister Shadie was second with eight points.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team hung tough with the predicted best team in the district, with the hope being it can compete well against the other teams for a possible playoff spot.