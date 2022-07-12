SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians blew out Howe on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won 69-27 against the overwhelmed Lady Bulldogs.
The first three quarters saw Nocona score 19 or more points in each one. Howe only scored in double-digits in the third quarter, more than doubling its first half total.
Skyler Smith led the team with 19 points and six steals.
Megyn Meekins recorded a near triple-double scoring 17 points, passing for 12 assists and had a team high nine rebounds.
Sydnee Mowry joined them in double-figures scoring 10 points and Jolie Rose nearly did too scoring nine points.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers finished with a positive record at their hosted tournament last week.
The Lady Panthers went 3-2 overall, with one of the wins coming against one of the teams it lost against.
Saint Jo picked up wins against Newcastle 51-25 and Savoy 44-23 in pool play. The next day saw the Lady Panthers lose to Sacred Heart 48-31.
Against Petrolia it was even worse losing 66-33.
This set up a rematch against Sacred Heart. Despite losing to the Lady Tigers by double-digits the previous day, Saint Jo instead won by more than 30 points 66-32 on Saturday to go out of the tournament on a positive note.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears got some good competition at the Saint Jo tournament last week.
The Lady Bears went 1-4 overall, but hung close with several good teams.
Gold-Burg first played district opponent Prairie Valley and lost 42-31.
The other pool game on Thursday was against a Petrolia team that would go on to win the tournament. The Lady Bears lost 66-47, but had several good scoring performances.
The final pool game against Tioga saw Gold-Burg lose 56-47.
During bracket play, the Lady Bears blew out Savoy 54-11 for a chance to play for the silver bracket championship against Newcastle.
Against a 1A playoff team that has an athletic post player, Gold-Burg had a chance to win late in the game, but ultimately fell short 47-42.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boys Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers won their hosted tournament last week.
The Panthers went 5-0, winning by double-digits in all of their games.
During pool play Saint Jo beat Newcastle by 50 points (89-39) and Sacred Heart by 20 points (60-40). Bracket play saw the Panthers win even more dominantly first against Petrolia 71-19 and then district opponent Prairie Valley 60-22.
This put them in the championship game against a 2A Muenster program that not only is used to success, but with it only being 10 miles down the road and with current Athletic Director Mark Stevens spending seven years there, the athletic programs are tight.
Usually the bigger Hornets beat up on Saint Jo teams at worse or the Panthers try to keep it close at best during pre-district matchups, but on Saturday that was flipped. Saint Jo beat Muenster 56-46 to win the overall tournament championship.
Kile Thurman was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Brice Durham and Collin Thomas were named to the all-tournament team.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians played in their first tournament at Dodd City last week.
The Indians went 2-2 overall to finish in fourth place at the tournament.
Nocona played two games during pools on Thursday. The first game was a rematch against Bells from earlier in the week. The Panthers then beat the Indians 46-36 and again in pools 53-33.
Nocona was able to bounce back later in the day, winning a close game against tournament host Dodd City 53-47, a state-ranked 1A team.
Going into bracket play two days later, the Indians won another close game, this one against Tom Bean 59-52.
This put Nocona into a game against North Hopkins for third place. The Panthers are a 2A state-ranked team and unfortunately the Indians did not play their best. North Hopkins won 60-36 as Nocona finished fourth.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs played at Saint Jo’s tournament last week to get some work in.
The young Bulldogs went 2-3 overall to finish in fourth place.
Prairie Valley’s first game of the tournament came against 2A Muenster. The Bulldogs lost 55-30.
Prairie Valley bounced back in the second game of pool play against Petrolia, winning 41-30.
The next day the Bulldogs beat Nocona’s JV team 54-30. To get a chance to play for the championship game and another chance at Muenster, Prairie Valley would have to beat district opponent Saint Jo. The Panthers won 60-22, pushing the Bulldogs to play Sacred Heart in the third place game.
Unfortunately, Prairie Valley lost 65-31 to finish fourth overall.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears struggled at the Saint Jo tournament last week.
Out of the five games played, the four that were reported were all losses.
Gold-Burg lost to Electra 46-34 to start out the tournament. The Bears lost their closest game of the tournament to Petrolia 43-40.
Gold-Burg then got matched up against 2A Muenster and lost 89-18. The last game was a rematch against Electra which did not go better as the Bears lost 46-24.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie teams go 3-1 at S&S tournament
Both Bowie basketball teams traveled to S&S Consolidated last week to play in a tournament.
The boy’s and girl’s team went 3-1 during the three-day tournament.
The Jackrabbits dominated the first three games of their tournament slate. The team first beat Callisburg by 33 points (63-30), beat Texoma Christian by 66 points (85-19) and Era by 32 points (70-38).
This allowed Bowie to reach the championship game of the gold bracket against Gunter.
It wasn’t the Jackrabbits best game shooting the ball as the team only shot 36% from the field. They compensated by creating turnovers on defense, forcing 19 and crashing the offensive glass for second chance opportunities.
Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits would lose the close game by one basket 59-57.
It was a good performance for Bowie after playing so many tough teams during the pre-district schedule.
Gunter is still a state-ranked team in 3A and the team found other ways to stay in the game despite the shots not falling that day.
The Lady Rabbits won their first game of the tournament by 48 points against Gainesville 59-11, but unfortunately hit a snag in their second game.
Bowie lost to Muenster in a low-scoring close game 39-34 that went down to the wire.
The Lady Rabbits bounced back to win their next game against McKinney Christian by 33 points 54-21.
Bowie’s last game of the tournament was played against Blue Ridge.
The Lady Rabbits were behind by one point 34-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
The team rallied to outscore Blue Ridge 15-8, getting scoring from seven different players during the final period.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
100th Birthday
Looking back at pre-season expectations for 2017-2018 Bowie boys basketball
During the rest of 2022, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.
Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.
This month, with basketball season in full swing, I decided to look back at the beginning of the season of the most recent state champion basketball team.
The 2017-2018 Bowie Jackrabbits team is now five years ago so it’s long enough to now look back with nostalgia even though for many it feels like yesterday.
Oct. 21, 2017, the Bowie News
Headline: Bowie reigns supreme (Jackrabbits top TABC Class 3A poll)
The Bowie High School boy’s basketball team is gearing up for the upcoming season, which they will enter as the top-ranked Class 3A team according to the preseason polls released Monday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
High expectations don’t seem to phase Bowie Head Basketball Coach Doug Boxell, who is instead focused on the hard work and dedication being put forth by his team.
“Expectations are high, a lot of our starters are returning from last year, but it basically comes down to the kids learning to play together and play hard,” explained the coach. “If we do those things, we have a chance to have a pretty good year.”
The Jackrabbit team returns multiple players from the 2016 Jackrabbit squad that advanced to the quarterfinals, who spent the off-season working together and playing in shoot-out tournaments around the state, from San Antonio to hosting their own tournament earlier this fall.
The Jackrabbits also brought home the first place trophy from the Texas Basketball Championships Summer State Tournament, Conference 3A-4A, after defeating Holliday in the champion game.
However, the coach continues to push his players in hopes of making the ultimate goal a reality- winning a state championship.
“You can always work harder. Never be content. The team is close but small town kids are around each other all the time, from a coaches standpoint you can never be satisfied, you can always get better and the bond can always be stronger,” said Boxell.
The Jackrabbits will be taking on a competitive non-district schedule in hopes of being fully prepared when it truly counts.
“We have a tough non-district schedule. What we want to do is try to get better every day and be prepared to make a run in the playoffs,” explained Boxell.
The Jackrabbits will compete in two scrimmages, one against Aubrey and Ponder on Nov. 4, and against Rider on Nov. 11 before opening the season at the Slidell tournament from Nov. 16-18.
The team will continue the tradition of competing at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 25, and will face Hirschi, Burkburnett and Saint Joseph Academy in the pre-district season.
The game at the American Airlines Center is expected to sell out, but Bowie basketball coaches still have a couple tickets for sale.
Please contact Boxell at doug.boxell@bowieisd.net if interested in attending.
Multiple tournaments are also on the books for 2017, including a tournament in Decatur and one on their home court.
The Jackrabbits open the district slate on the road against top-ranked Nocona on Dec. 19.
The team will take part in the Whataburger Tournament from Dec. 28-30 before returning to district action at home against Jacksboro on Jan. 2.
The team will face one of the more difficult district slates in the state, which includes Nocona, Jacksboro, Holliday, Henrietta, Boyd and Paradise.
“Everybody is tough in our district. All the coaches are doing a good job. Based on last year, Nocona did the best in our district after making it to the regional tournament. Holliday has a great squad back so we’ve got some of the toughest teams in the region in our district. It’s going to be really tough but it’ll get us prepared for playoffs. Our district is as tough as anybody’s,” predicted Boxell.
However, the team will remain focused on making it past the district season when facing those tough opponents.
“Our goal is to win district and make a run in the playoffs. The ultimate goal is to win a state championship,” said Boxell.
The first official day of practice will be Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Nov. 25, 2017, The Bowie News
Headline: Bowie dominates Krum (Jackrabbits defeat Bobcats 63-52 in season opener)
The season-opener for the Bowie Jackrabbits did not disappoint as the top-ranked team came away with a 63-52 win against Krum Tuesday.
Four Jackrabbits put at least five points on the scoreboard during the win.
The Mosley brothers powered the offense, with Gary leading the scoring with 20 points and Daniel right behind with 19.
Kason Spikes put in another 11 points while Justin Franklin had five, leaving fifth-year Head Bowie Basketball Coach Doug Boxell cautiously optimistic on the season outlook.
“It was our first game and Krum’s third, so it felt a little rusty,” said Boxell. “We are just starting the season out and I am encouraged about some things but there are still a lot of things to work on.”
The Krum Bobcats trailed Bowie by just one point at the end of the first quarter and matched the Jackrabbits point-for-point in the fourth.
However, Bowie still pulled out an 11-point win, but will spend time on defense as they continue to improve in preparation for district.
“We will work on blocking out and talking on defense,” explained Boxell. “There are things we need to stress this year to separate us and make us the team we want to be.”
Gary Mosley grabbed five defensive rebounds, while Daniel Mosley grabbed three on offense and three on defense.
Keck Jones provided six assists for the Bowie Jackrabbits.
While Krum trailed Bowie by only one point at the end of the first, the Jackrabbits topped the Bobcats 14-9 in the second.
Bowie out scored Krum 17-12 in the third and tied in points 16-16 in the fourth.
The Jackrabbits also defeated Krum in 2016 at the American Airlines Center.
Bowie will be in action there today against Springtown.
The game is made possible as part of the Dallas Maverick’s Court of Dreams program. The game has become an annual event for the Bowie Jackrabbits.
Trending
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 week ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
COUNTY LIFE1 week ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob
-
COUNTY LIFE2 weeks ago
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints