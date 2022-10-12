Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff

A stalled front will remain over our area Friday. It will be cooler to the north and warmer to the south, but humid everywhere. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are also possible today with the best chances near the front.

A cold front will sweep across the region Saturday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain chances are expected on Saturday, particularly in the afternoon and evening north of I-20 then across Central Texas Saturday night. Some clearing is expected Sunday behind the front.