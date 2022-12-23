Connect with us

SPORTS

Indians get tested; 1A starts district play

Published

9 mins ago

on

By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Nocona Indians lost a close, tough game to Decatur on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles won 47-38 against the Indians heading into the holiday break.
Nocona knew it was going to be a tough test, playing a bigger 4A program that is used to being one of the best teams in the area in most years.
The Indians were still without tall post presence Ryder Oswald due to injury and were going to have to be scrappy to make up for it.
After an even first quarter 11-11, Decatur took a small lead 23-19 heading into halftime.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

SPORTS

Nocona girls take win on the road

Published

6 mins ago

on

12/23/2022

By

By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Nocona Lady Indians earned a road win at Bridgeport on Tuesday to head into the break still undefeated to start the year.
The Lady Indians won with little trouble 61-39 against the Sissies.
The state-ranked Nocona team easily handled the solid 4A team. The Lady Indians made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 16-9.
The second quarter it was all Megyn Meekins and Skyler Smith who combined for all 15 of Nocona’s points.
The Lady Indians led 31-19 at halftime.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

