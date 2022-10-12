COUNTY LIFE
Inflation may be slowing Santa’s shopping this Christmas season
By BARBARA GREEN
Consumer spending may have been strong during the Thanksgiving weekend, considered one of the busiest shopping times of the year, but high inflation is taking a toll on Christmas presents as shoppers get less “bang for their buck.”
However, despite record inflation, the National Retail Federation is expecting “healthy holiday spending,” forecasting retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% above 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year holiday sales grew 13.5% above 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records. Holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% during the past 10 years with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains.
“In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season,” said NRF President Matthew Shay.
Inflation eased slightly but remained high in October. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased .4% in October while core prices advanced .3%. The food index also is up 11% in October compared to 2021.
Family fun, activities make a great kick-off weekend for Christmas holidays in Bowie.
Commissioner’s court to appoint historical commissioner members to new terms
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.
The court will consider appointing members to the county historical commission for a two-year term.
A pair of requests from the sheriff’s office will be reviewed: A Correctional Communications services agreement with City Tele-Coin Company and the commissary services agreement with CTC Commissary. Both programs service the county jail.
Commissioners also will discuss adding uses to eDispatches for first responders. This communication service was added earlier in the year to assist with volunteer fire department communications.
A request to redistribute in the district attorney’s office victim assistance coordinator salaries to equal positions at $47,018.50 will be examined. The coordinator has left that job and the DA has been advertising to fill the vacancy.
The court will discuss the possible removal of a tree on the southwest corner of the courthouse, and also consider using federal COVID funds to finish concrete work on the courthouse yard.
A pair of preliminary plats for the Rhoades-Polk Subdivision 9.77 acres in precinct two and Kingdom Heights II 12.68 acres also in precinct two will be presented. Precinct three also will submit a request to accept unanticipated revenue of $3,000 from James Wagner for a cost-share for chip seal on Hinton Road.
Pancakes with Santa serves some 300 meals
