Inflation may be slowing Santa’s shopping this Christmas season

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Consumer spending may have been strong during the Thanksgiving weekend, considered one of the busiest shopping times of the year, but high inflation is taking a toll on Christmas presents as shoppers get less “bang for their buck.”

However, despite record inflation, the National Retail Federation is expecting “healthy holiday spending,” forecasting retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% above 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year holiday sales grew 13.5% above 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records. Holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% during the past 10 years with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains.

“In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season,” said NRF President Matthew Shay.

Inflation eased slightly but remained high in October. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased .4% in October while core prices advanced .3%. The food index also is up 11% in October compared to 2021.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.