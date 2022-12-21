Jackrabbits beat Alvord 47-35

The Bowie Jackrabbits got a good win against Alvord on Friday in their last game before district play starts.

The Jackrabbits easily won 47-35 in a game they could have won by more if Bowie shot the ball better.

After a bye game earlier in the week, the Jackrabbits knew it was their last chance to get things right before this week’s start to district play.

The Bulldogs are a solid team, but Bowie showed it was in another class early in the game. Taking advantage of Alvord’s zone defense the Jackrabbits crashed the offensive glass to grab rebounds and get extra chances to score.

Also Bowie set up some half court trapping on defense that produced steals and some transition opportunities. The Jackrabbits led 15-7 after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs showed some grit early in the second quarter, cutting the lead to one basket 17-15.

That would be as competitive as the game ever got as Bowie closed the quarter on a 14-4 run to take a comfortable 31-19 lead at halftime.

The highlight of the game happened in the second quarter when Andrew Sandhoff collected a steal on Bowie’s end, dribbled the ball between the legs of an opposing player before pushing the ball in transition and finally passing the ball behind his back to Jax Williams for an open layup on the fast break.

The second half seemed more like a drag than it did in the first half on the offensive end. The Jackrabbits were subbing in everyone off the bench with the game looking like it was wrapped up comfortably.

The defense did not waver as Alvord scored less than it did in the first half. Bowie was getting good shots as guys were driving the lane and making smart passes back out for better shots. Unfortunately, just not a lot of scoring happened for the Jackrabbits in the second half.

At one point the Bulldogs cut the lead to 10 points 42-32 with 5:30 left to play in the game. One more basket would cut the lead to single-digits and possibly force the Jackrabbits to start taking the game a bit more seriously with their substitutions.

That never happened and Bowie won 47-35.

