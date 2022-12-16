James Randall Thompson

December 25, 1958 – December 13, 2022

BOWIE – Ronny Dwaine Karl, 63, died on Dec. 13, 2022.

A memorial service was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Richard “Snip” Allen as the officiant.

He was born Dec. 25, 1958 in Breckenridge to Hollis and Mazelle Kramer Karl. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1977 and attended Cooke County College. On Jan. 11, 1986, he married Carla Miller in Bowie. As a younger man, he worked alongside his stepfather in the family seed business, and for Berend Brothers in Bowie. He then went to work in maintenance for the Bowie Independent School District and retired in 2020. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting coins, working in his yard and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his father, Hollis Karl and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Karl, Bowie; mother, Mazelle Gann and husband Ralph, Bowie; brothers, Monty Karl, Paradise, Clay Gann, Rockwall, Cody Gann, Bowie, Darron Karl, Abilene and Derrick Karl, Breckenridge and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.