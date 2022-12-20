OBITUARIES
John David Hancock
March 8, 1958 – December 15, 2022
NOCONA – John David Hancock, 64, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Nocona. James Messer will officiate.
He and his identical twin brother, Joe were born in Perryton, TX on March 8, 1958, to David Gaunder and Mary K. Simmons. John graduated from Nocona High School in 1977. He worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 45 years where he made many lifelong friends. John had a passion for horse racing, and when he wasn’t working you could find him at the horse barn, training, cleaning stalls and riding, but probably mostly talking. John never met a stranger and didn’t have a worry in the world. He lived life by the seat of his pants, and by the grace of God, everything always worked out for the best. He married the love of his life, the late Marion Hancock, on Oct. 22, 1979.
He is survived by their two daughters, Brandy Contreras and husband Alo, Wichita Falls and Courtney Copeland and husband Jimmy, Wichita Falls; four grandchildren, Kynlee, Vanson, Truitt and Kycelynn; brothers, Joe Hancock, Nocona and Jimbo Hancock, Nocona; nieces, Jamie Frawley and husband Joshua, Frisco, Jodie Hancock and Rubye Golsen, both of Nocona; cousins, Joe Tom and Valerie Hancock, Nocona; lifelong best friend, Sam Howard, Nocona; Penny Yarbro, Wichita Falls; brother in law, Larry Gentry, Wichita Falls; Tammy Robertson and husband Kyle, Lucas, TX, Jeff Terry, Kirbyville, TX, Kyli Key and husband Chris, McKinney, Kelsi and Bradon Terry, Kirbyville, Amy Likins and husband Cody, Wichita Falls, Jill Cartwright and husband Royce, Fort Worth, Beth Brashear, Wichita Falls, Thea and Cade Frawley, Kelli Jo Weaver and husband Scott, Cypress Ann, Brady Rodriguez and wife Kelly, Marley Rodriguez, Cody, Cason and Catie Cartwright, Jolie and Jagger Brashear and many others that John loved big throughout his life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls for their kind and compassionate care of John in his final weeks of life. He loved all of you dearly.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Morris Funeral Home in Nocona.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jean Pitman McMahan
October 28, 1932 – December 18, 2022
SAINT JO – Jean Pitman McMahan, 90, died on Dec. 18, 2022 at Nocona General Hospital.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was born in Bulcher on Oct. 28, 1932 to Noah and Valerie Pitman. She graduated from Saint Jo High school at age 16. She enjoyed sending and receiving cards, watching the birds from her kitchen table and visiting with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
She is survived by her children, Joel McMahan, Saint Jo, Christi Dunn, Saint Jo, Nancy Nystrom, Lindale, Terri Ward, Saint Jo, Traci Dunn, Saint Jo and Curtis McMahan Jr., Roanoke; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Dye Mound Cemetery fund. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
John Rufus Fowler
July 17, 1933 – December 15, 2022
SUNSET – John Rufus Fowler, 89, died Dec. 15, 2022 in Decatur.
A funeral services was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Glenn Waldon as the officiant. Burial followed at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
Fowler was born July 17, 1933 in Broken Bow, OK to Rufus and Mary Fowler. On Dec. 24, 1953, he married Barbara Jaunell Blaylock in Fort Worth. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he worked for the City of Fort Worth for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, wildlife and traveling. He was a member of the Sunset First United Methodist Church.
Fowler is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Fowler and Mary Fowler-Overton; wife, Barbara Jaunell Fowler; sister, Lottie Thedford and one grandson.
He is survived by his children, Neal Fowler, Bowie, Gayla Johnson, Sunset, Johnny Fowler, Sunset, Randy Fowler, Sunset and Nicholas Parker, Sunset; sisters, Sue Zebick, Retha Toomer and Lois Coon; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Robin Kelly Bell
July 3, 1958 – December 17, 2022
BOWIE – Robin Kelly Bell, 64, died on Dec. 17, 2022 in Bowie.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Bell was born July 3, 1958 in Bowie to Homer Lynn and Dorothy Sue Prestwood. She loved her family and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Homer Lynn Prestwood; daughter, Amanda Sue Bell and son, Jason Whitney Bell.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Sue Prestwood; sister, Traci Prestwood; brother, Jon Prestwood and special friend, Forrest Hardin, all of Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
