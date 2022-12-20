March 8, 1958 – December 15, 2022

NOCONA – John David Hancock, 64, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 in Wichita Falls.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Nocona. James Messer will officiate.

He and his identical twin brother, Joe were born in Perryton, TX on March 8, 1958, to David Gaunder and Mary K. Simmons. John graduated from Nocona High School in 1977. He worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 45 years where he made many lifelong friends. John had a passion for horse racing, and when he wasn’t working you could find him at the horse barn, training, cleaning stalls and riding, but probably mostly talking. John never met a stranger and didn’t have a worry in the world. He lived life by the seat of his pants, and by the grace of God, everything always worked out for the best. He married the love of his life, the late Marion Hancock, on Oct. 22, 1979.

He is survived by their two daughters, Brandy Contreras and husband Alo, Wichita Falls and Courtney Copeland and husband Jimmy, Wichita Falls; four grandchildren, Kynlee, Vanson, Truitt and Kycelynn; brothers, Joe Hancock, Nocona and Jimbo Hancock, Nocona; nieces, Jamie Frawley and husband Joshua, Frisco, Jodie Hancock and Rubye Golsen, both of Nocona; cousins, Joe Tom and Valerie Hancock, Nocona; lifelong best friend, Sam Howard, Nocona; Penny Yarbro, Wichita Falls; brother in law, Larry Gentry, Wichita Falls; Tammy Robertson and husband Kyle, Lucas, TX, Jeff Terry, Kirbyville, TX, Kyli Key and husband Chris, McKinney, Kelsi and Bradon Terry, Kirbyville, Amy Likins and husband Cody, Wichita Falls, Jill Cartwright and husband Royce, Fort Worth, Beth Brashear, Wichita Falls, Thea and Cade Frawley, Kelli Jo Weaver and husband Scott, Cypress Ann, Brady Rodriguez and wife Kelly, Marley Rodriguez, Cody, Cason and Catie Cartwright, Jolie and Jagger Brashear and many others that John loved big throughout his life.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls for their kind and compassionate care of John in his final weeks of life. He loved all of you dearly.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Morris Funeral Home in Nocona.

Paid publication