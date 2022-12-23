Lady Rabbits defeat Lady Hawks

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Lady Rabbits rebounded from their opening district loss to winning on the road at Iowa Park heading into the holiday break.

The Lady Rabbits won dominantly 53-32 against a Lady Hawks team that came into the game already 2-0 in district play.

Bowie was trying to shake off its loss to district favorite Holliday while Iowa Park had close wins against City View and Vernon the previous week. A loss would put the Lady Rabbits further behind the eight ball and be a bummer for the team during their break.

Both teams were playing tough man-to-man defense which meant open shots were hard to come by for either team on the perimeter. This left interior passes open for Bowie when its players were able to drive the ball into the paint. Post-player Kayleigh Crow was the recipient of those passes and she made Iowa Park pay all game long.

