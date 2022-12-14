SPORTS
Lady Rabbits play final tournament at Poolville
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played in their final tournament last week at Poolville.
The Lady Rabbits went 3-2 at the tournament ahead of starting district play later this week.
Bowie started the tournament with a rematch against Windthorst. The state-ranked 2A team had narrowly beaten the Lady Rabbits at their hosted tournament back before Thanksgiving.
It was another competitive game that came down to the wire. Unfortunately, the Lady Trojans came out on top by one basket in the low scoring game 36-34.
Ziba Robbins led the team with 13 points.
Bowie bounced back in its second game playing Bethesda Christian. The Lady Rabbits beat the private school by 50 points 79-29 in a game where everyone got to play a lot of the game.
Robbins again led the team in scoring, putting up a season high 28 points. Maddie Mandela joined her in double-figures scoring 12 points.
Bowie’s worst game of the tournament came in its loss to Paradise.
The Lady Cats won a one-sided game 45-20 as the Lady Rabbits struggled to score any points throughout.
Bowie then played tournament host Poolville. The Lady Rabbits rode a hot first quarter into a one-sided win 69-39. Mandela scored 27 points to lead the team while Robbins was second with 19.
The final game of the tournament came against Tolar. Bowie took an early lead in the first quarter and never let the Lady Rattlers get close as it won comfortably 47-35.
Mandela led the team with 17 points and Robbins again was second scoring 13. Kayleigh Crow nearly joined them in double-figures scoring nine points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Runner-up finish for Bowie boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits finished as tournament runners-up in Graham during the weekend.
The Jackrabbits went 2-2 overall at a tough tournament.
Bowie got off to a rough start to the tournament with a close loss against Wichita Falls 51-49. Coach Andy Atkins described the second half as one of the worst the team has had this season as the team scored only 16 points and failed to keep the lead after a strong start to the game.
The second game of the tournament came against Clyde.
The Bulldogs were coming off winning the championship at their previous tournament in Breckenrdige.
The Jackrabbits had a completely different performance to their previous game, playing well and winning the competitive game 54-49. The win put them into the championship bracket.
In the semifinals Bowie put it on Castleberry, winning by 20 points 67-47 in a game where the team was on fire from the start.
The win put the Jackrabbits into the championship game against Hereford. The Whitefaces are a state-ranked 4A team and played like it as they beat Bowie 51-30.
Atkins felt like his team played hard, but could tell his team was feeling it after playing its ninth game in the last 10 days.
Individually, the Jackrabbits had two players named to the all-tournament team in Brody Armstrong and Tucker Jones.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had their biggest test of the year with a matchup against a state-ranked 3A Pottsboro on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians were able to ride a hot start and hold on to win 54-49 against the bigger Lady Cardinal team.
Nocona came in unbeaten and ranked third in the state in 2A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Pottsboro came in ranked seventh in the state in 3A with only one loss.
The Lady Indians are not a terribly tall or big team and the Lady Cardinals had the size advantage at every position. Still, Nocona likes to push the ball off of playing tough defense and were able to do so in the first quarter scoring 22 points and leading 22-11.
The second quarter was much more slow paced as neither team broke double-digits, which allowed the Lady Indians to keep their lead big at 31-17 at halftime.
Pottsboro played better coming out of halftime, using its size and some timely 3-pointers to get back into the game.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Nocona 15-7 to cut the lead to 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored a lot in the final period. Nocona stalled and forced the Lady Cardinals to foul its players and shoot free throws.
The Lady Indians went 7-11 from the free throw line during the fourth quarter and scored enough to hold off a Pottsboro team still having success on offense.
Nocona won 54-49.
Megyn Meekins led the team with 34 points. Skyler Smith was second with 12 points while leading the team with nine rebounds and four steals.
The frontline of Sydnee Mowry and Avery Crutsinger combined for 11 rebounds and four assists while battling with much bigger girls down low.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to get the win at home against Chico on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won 45-35 against the Lady Dragons.
Early on Chico’s offensive rebounding was hurting Saint Jo in the first half. It took some halftime adjustments from Coach Daniel Lindenborn to correct the mistakes that turned the game around.
“Coach Skidmore and myself were able to go in at halftime and make some adjustments defensively,” Lindenborn said. “The girls responded well, and were able to come away with a tough win against a great opponent.”
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won at Garner on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears won 54-16 in a blowout.
Gold-Burg got double-digit scoring perfomances from underclassmen Sadie Weaver with 17 points and Ollie Gaston with 10 points.
Shadie Whitaker was one point short as she scored nine points.
Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud her team was looking to play inside out with feeding the post well during the game and seeing improvement each game.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a disappointing game to Perrin-Whitt at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won 40-25, pulling away in the second half.
Forestburg competed well in the first half with the score tied at 17-17. Unfortunately, foul trouble for the Lady Horns and better play from Perrin-Whitt allowed it to outscore Forestburg 12-1 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth to take the win.
Braylee Briles led the team with seven points, three blocks and four steals.
Alli Cisneros was second with six points while grabbing a team high 13 rebounds, which was equal with the amount Madisen Deason got.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boys Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won a tough game at home against Wichita Falls on Tuesday night.
The Indians won 59-54 against the Coyotes, winning a game where shots were going in for both teams all game.
Nocona was able to get a definitive lead in the second quarter. Leading only 14-13 after one quarter of play, the Indians held Wichita Falls to only eight points during the period to help extend the lead to 28-21 at halftime.
The Coyotes made up some ground with a big scoring third quarter, but Nocona still led 41-39 heading into the final period.
The Indians then had their biggest offensive quarter of the game, led by Michael Wetmore scoring eight of the team’s 18 points that held off a hard charging Coyotes team until the end.
Nocona won 59-54.
Wetmore led the team with 19 points while Brady McCasland joined him in double-figures scoring 12 points and dishing a team high six assists.
Coach Brody Wilson thought he saw steps the team is taking towards being a better offensive team in his eyes.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers won a double-overtime game against Tioga at home on Tuesday night.
The Panthers won 82-70 after two overtime periods.
The Bulldogs came back to tie the score in regulation after Saint Jo led for most of the game. Tioga scored 20 in the fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied at 60-60.
After both teams scored eight in the first overtime period, the game went to a second overtime.
From there, Saint Jo’s offense was carried by its senior leading scorers Kile Thurman and Brice Durham, as the duo combined to score 12 of the team’s 14 points in the second overtime period.
The Bulldogs offense was out of gas during the final period as they scored only two points as Saint Jo ran away with the game.
Thurman led the team with 29 points and made six 3-pointers. Durham was right behind him scoring 26 while making five 3-pointers.
Durham also got celebrated afterwards as he scored his 1,000 career point.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won at home on Tuesday night against Wichita Christian.
The Bulldogs won 55-40 against the Stars.
Wichita Christian led after the first quarter 12-9, but Prairie Valley was able to get its offense going in the second quarter to get the lead 27-23 at halftime.
The Bulldogs offense never slowed down in the second half while on defense in the third quarter they limited the Stars to only six points.
The lead continued to grow as Prairie Valley ended up winning by double-digits 55-40.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 20 points. Tyson Easterling finished with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing a team high 12 rebounds.
Winkler also was celebrated for scoring his 1,000th career point, which he did last weekend at a tournament.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears blew out Garner at home on Tuesday night.
The Bears easily won 49-13 in a game that was fun for the home crowd.
Jayon Grace led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds while Aidan Foster was second with 16 points and had a team high seven steals. Jack Henry also had seven rebounds to go with nine points.
Coach Jesse Vaughn had little to complain about as his team ran away with a win fueled by defense.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns got thrown a tough game against state-ranked Perrin-Whitt’s JV team.
The Pirates won 61-34 against the Longhorns, which puts a damper on the good play Forestburg has had early this season.
Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 10 points and seven blocks while Kyler Willett was second with nine points. Nathan Payne led the team with eight rebounds along with Angel Cruz.
Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought his team did not shoot well enough to compete and had several key players get into foul trouble.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
