Leadership Day added to youth fair

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

In an effort to grow and expand opportunities through the Montague County Fair, the fair board has added a Leadership Day on Jan. 4 that will feature public speaking and robotic contests, skill-a-thons and a barbecue cooking contest.

The 2023 Youth Fair will take place Jan. 4-7 at the Montague County Agriculture Center at the H.J. Justin Community Room and Nocona Community Center, all in Nocona. Entries opened Dec. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. Read all the rules and entry information at https://sites.google.com/view/montaguecountyyouthfair/.

Kristy Tillman, president of the youth fair, said the idea for expanding contests into areas other than livestock, home economics and shop has been discussed in recent times after seeing newer events in some of the larger stock shows.

