NEWS
Leadership Day added to youth fair
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
In an effort to grow and expand opportunities through the Montague County Fair, the fair board has added a Leadership Day on Jan. 4 that will feature public speaking and robotic contests, skill-a-thons and a barbecue cooking contest.
The 2023 Youth Fair will take place Jan. 4-7 at the Montague County Agriculture Center at the H.J. Justin Community Room and Nocona Community Center, all in Nocona. Entries opened Dec. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. Read all the rules and entry information at https://sites.google.com/view/montaguecountyyouthfair/.
Kristy Tillman, president of the youth fair, said the idea for expanding contests into areas other than livestock, home economics and shop has been discussed in recent times after seeing newer events in some of the larger stock shows.
Read the full story on the new leadership day in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Christmas comes to Montague County this weekend
Christmas comes to Montague County this weekend.
Schedule of events
Bowie
Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m., Sip & Stroll downtown
4-6 p.m., Bowie Economic Development Corporation Open House, 101 E. Pecan.
Dec. 3 – 7-10 a.m., Pancakes with Santa, fire hall.
Elf ‘N’ Magic, 8-11 a.m., Bowie Library.
Christmas Village, 3 p.m. to after parade, 104 N. Smythe.
Live entertainment on Smythe by Christmas tree, starts at 5 p.m.
Christmas tree lighting, 6:45 p.m.
Fantasy of Lights parade, 7 p.m.
Nocona
The Smalltown Christmas 4:30 -6:30 p.m. Parade downtown starts the evening with other activities at Mary Beckham Davis Park.
NEWS
Bowie ISD staff feels good about where its facilities are with the safety standard
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Texas school districts received the latest school safety standards and have begun checking the status of their buildings and how they are going to pay for the updates required by the state.
Spurred by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde where 19 children and two adults were killed, Gov. Greg Abbott charged the Commissioner of Education Mike Morath with rule development to ensure existing school facilities are held to heightened safety standards and to determine costs of more secure facilities in schools. On Oct. 3, the governor also appointed John P. Scott as the new Texas Education Agency chief of school safety and security.
With these directives and $400 million in additional school safety funding, districts have been informed of the standards rule and state-funded grant opportunities, plus information on the silent panic alert technology grant now available.
The commissioner is proposing legislation to address school safety and ensure minimum school safety standards. It requires all school system instructional facilities have access points that are secured by design, maintained to operate as intended and be appropriately monitored.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
County closes out 2015 FEMA projects
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioner’s approved accrued pay for the former county jail administrator to the tune of $11,421.73 and changed the position to non-exempt which the court interprets as the new person will not be on salary, but fill out a time sheet and be eligible for overtime after a set amount of hours.
The court went into closed session for about 15 minutes to consider the personnel item listed as jail administrator’s pay, job description and duties. Back in open session the payment to Jean Meyers was approved for accrued pay for “hours worked,” reported County Treasurer Jennifer Fenoglio. Meyers has been working at the jail since February 2014. She became jail administrator Jan. 1, 2020 and left the job on Nov. 7.
FEMA close-out
After seven years of work, Montague County has completed the last of its July 2015 Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief road flooding repairs and plan to close out the process with the last project
done in July.
Grant Coordinator Charley Lanier reviewed the extensive list of payments for all the precincts. Eligibility was approved on July 28, 2015 and final approval on Nov. 4, 2015.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 week ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 days ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
COUNTY LIFE1 week ago
-
COUNTY LIFE3 days ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints