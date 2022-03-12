Looking back at pre-season expectations for 2017-2018 Bowie boys basketball

During the rest of 2022, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

This month as we are halfway through the football season, I decided to look back just 10 years ago to where all five of Montague County’s football programs were after their opening games of the season.

Sept. 5, 2012, The Bowie News

Headline: Rabbits run passed Hirschi

The Jackrabbits used their ground game to edge out a 21-12 victory against Hirschi Aug. 31 in the football season opener.

“We are glad to start off 1-0. It’s a big confidence builder,” said Bowie Head Coach Dylan Stark. “We did a lot of stuff well, but there is lots to fix.”

Bowie kept the ball on the ground through most of the game. The Rabbits ran for 201 yards, with eight players carrying the ball. Marcus Vaughn led the team with 75 yards, while Corey Brady had 50 yards and two touchdowns.

The team attempted just eight passes and completed only one, a 19-yard touchdown from Garland McCoy to Austin Brock. Stark said he is not concerned about the passing game, adding that passing was not part of the game plan against the Huskies.

“Hirschi has so much speed that throwing against them is dangerous,” he explained. “A tipped pass could quickly become an interception returned for a touchdown. We felt we would do much better running the ball.”

Bowie threatened to score on the opening drive, but stalled out inside the 30.

The team hit pay dirt on its second possession as Brady scored on a 28-yard run. Hirschi answered on the next drive, but a blocked extra point gave the Rabbits an edge.

With a halftime score of 7-6, Hirschi took the second half kick, but Bowie’s defense came out ready to work. The Rabbits forced Hirschi backwards until Tod Jackson grabbed an interception and sent Bowie’s offense back to work. Bowie made short work of the 21-yard field with Brock’s scoring catch.

“Our goal at halftime was to score before them and we did that,” Stark said. “Getting that score was pretty important. We did not want to get behind Hirschi.”

The defense kept the pressure on the Huskies and forced a punt. A bad snap gave Bowie another short field to work with. Brady capped off the drive with a one-yard score.

Hirschi was able to reach the end zone again on a big pass play. Bowie stopped the two-point conversion attempt to set what would be the final score.

“Hirschi had a couple of big plays, but I thought our defense played well against their speed,” said Stark. “We did what we had to do on offense to get the win.”

The coach added that the offensive line will be a focus this week as the new players in that position have gotten a little experience.

Bowie has not started the season 1-0 since 2008, the last time the Jackrabbits dropped to 2A. That season, Bowie was 7-4, reaching the playoffs for just the second time since 1982.

Up next for the Jackrabbits will be Lake Worth in Bowie’s first home game of the season. The Frogs defeated North Side 53-7 in their season opener.

“Lake Worth is fast, it’s going to be a lot like Hirschi. They are coming off a big win so they will have a lot of confidence,” Stark said. “We are just going to focus on getting better at what we do. There will be no big overhaul to get ready for this week.”

Bowie will host Lake Worth at 7:30 p.m. in Jackrabbit Stadium.

Sept. 5, 2012, The Bowie News

Headline: Nocona wins shootout

Nocona’s season opener turned into a shootout Friday at Whitewright. The Indians were able to convert their early success into a 55-47 victory.

Playing without starting quarterback Hayden Hill, Nocona Head Coach Brad Keck was pleased with how the team performed.

“I thought the offense did really well,” he said. “Hayden is good for at least 150 to 200 yards a game, so we’ll be that much better when he plays.”

The Indians’ offense produced 511 yards. The team ran for 309 yards and threw for another 202.

“We had a good spring and summer throwing the ball, so I thought the passing game would be pretty good,” Keck added. “Most of our pass yards came off play action.”

Running back Tate Fenoglio took snaps for the Indians and the threat of the runner helped open up Nocona’s passing game. Fenoglio still led the team with 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“Edward Cardoza had a big game catching the ball. I knew he could catch, but I wasn’t sure if Take could get it to him,” Keck laughed.

Cardoza had 82 receiving yards with three scores. Bryce Dingler had one catch for 43 yards and ran for 36 yards. John Jennings added 96 yards on the ground with one touchdown.

Nocona’s defense had its hands full with Whitewright quarterback Tyrone Swoopes. The QB accounted for 305 of the team’s rushing yards and threw for another 175 yards.

“Swoopes is really good. I think the only time we stopped him was when we had to at the end of the game,” Keck said. “The defense played well at times, but got tired.”

While the Indians had a solid performance, Keck feel there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“After watching the film, I told them I felt like we beat a very good player,” he explained. “We made a million mistakes and stopped using good technique when we got tired. I don’t feel like we would have beat a good team.”

Nocona will host Muenster at 8 p.m. Friday in Jack Crain Stadium. Muenster will enter the game coming off a 24-13 victory against Ponder.

“Muenster is a good team,” Keck added. “We have to play good to beat them.”

Sept. 5, 2012, The Bowie News

Headline: St. Jo comes back to win

Saint Jo came from behind Friday to defeat Harrold 40-34 in a game that went down to the wire.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard first, but would trail by 10 at halftime. Harrold took advantage of a Saint Jo mistake and returned a fumble for a touchdown to take the lead in the second quarter. The Hornets make it a two-score game before the half was up.

Saint Jo rallied in the second half. While the team began putting more points on the board, it did not take the lead until less than two minutes remained.

“They had a chance to lay down, but didn’t,” said Saint Jo Head Coach Chad Tallon. “You can’t see how much heat a team has in practice. They played harder than any team I’ve coached.”

Shawn Cannon threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Coates. They were the Panthers’ only two completion s of the night. Saint Jo rushed for 264 yards. Nathan Cannon and Cody Brimer each had two rushing scores. Brimer led the Panthers with 119 yards on the ground. Cory Fitch had two interceptions on defense.

“It’s always exciting to get the first win,” Tallon added. “Last season ended on a bad note and these kids were a part of that. I let them take time to enjoy the win, but we got back to work Monday.”

The coach said he was pleased with the team’s tackling, the blocking of the offensive line and the quarterback’s ability to protect the ball.

“We made a lot of mistakes, but they are all fixable,” he said. “Mental mistakes are the biggest problem, but those can be fixed with practice.”

Saint Jo will host Chillicothe at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5, 2012, The Bowie News

Headline: Longhorns fall to Hill

Forestburg played a tough game against Fort Worth Hill High Friday, but turnovers cost the Longhorns in a 39-25 loss.

The Horns had eight turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown to set the final score.

“I was disappointed,” said Forestburg Head Coach Nathan Winn. “We could have played better.”

The team came back from a 32-6 third quarter deficit to be down by just one score late in the fourth quarter.

“I was proud of their fight,” Winn added. “It would have been easy to just roll over, but they kept pushing.”

A.J. Nolan scored two rushing touchdowns for Forestburg. Tristen Hill threw two score scores, both to Justin Hurd.

The Horns had seven players most of the game. The team’s conditioning looked solid as it played hard through the game. Winn also was pleased with the teamwork and communication of the players and how the team executed the plays.

“We definitely have things to work on,” added the coach. “The fundamentals and technique are going to be a focus.”

Forestburg will travel to Fannindel Friday. Winn said the team will put an emphasis on tackling, blocking and protecting the ball during this week’s practices.

“If we play like we played Friday, but without the turnovers, we have a good chance to win,” the coach said.

Sept. 5, 2012, The Bowie News

Headline: Bryson bests Gold-Burg

Gold-Burg’s season opener did not go as the Bears would have liked as the team fell to Bryson 51-0.

“Overall, I thought we played well,” said Gold-Burg Head Coach Stephen Conner. “We just need to work on fumbles and covering onside kicks.”

The Bears lost seven of eight fumbles. Conner said the team was doing a good job of driving the ball down the field prior to the turnovers.

“They are improving every week,” added the coach. “We are getting our blocks down. We just have to protect the ball.”

Zack Ingram led the Bears with 65 yards. Conner also noted Ingram had no turnovers.

The Bears will play their first road game of the season Friday at Wichita Falls Christian and will get themselves focused on the upcoming game.

“I told them Bryson is done and over with,” said Conner. “That’s in the past, we have to focus on the next team.”

After watching film of the Stars, Conner feels his team is a good match up.

“We should be able to hold our own,” he added. “They run the spread offense. Their favorite play is for the center to block then release and catch the ball. We’ll be ready for that.”

Gold-Burg will face Wichita Fall Christian at 7:30 p.m. in Wichita Falls.