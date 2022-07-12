Make holidays magical with hearty meals

(Family Features) Capturing the magic of the holidays often happens at the dinner table as loved ones toast the season with stunning meals worth celebrating. This year, call the entire family together and make your festive feast truly memorable with pairings that offer favorite flavors for all.

Starting with tender cuts of meat hand-trimmed by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, these dishes from chef David Rose call to mind the extravagant holiday gatherings of yesteryear with modern twists you can claim as your own.

Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus offers classic taste while Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes brings some zing to the kitchen. For seafood lovers looking to make a splash at this year’s get-togethers, Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice provide a savory, succulent pairing worthy of the season.

Visit OmahaSteaks.com/Blog to find more recipes fit for the holidays.

Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus

Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: about 90 minutes

Chateaubriand:

1 Omaha Steaks Chateaubriand (2-4 pounds)

kosher salt

ground black pepper

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

Red Wine Gravy:

Reserved chateaubriand juices

1 medium shallot, small diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups red wine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups water

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 tablespoon stone ground mustard

kosher salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to tastePreheat smoker or pellet grill to 275 F.

Lemon-Garlic Asparagus:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 pound jumbo asparagus, stems trimmed and spears blanched in salted water

1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 lemon, juice only

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

To make chateaubriand: Pat chateaubriand dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with salt and pepper; bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 250 F. In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to high heat. Sear chateaubriand on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side. Remove chateaubriand from pan, reserving pan drippings; place chateaubriand on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness. Rest chateaubriand 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness. To make red wine gravy: Bring cast-iron pan with reserved chateaubriand drippings to high heat then add shallots and minced garlic. Brown 30 seconds. Add red wine and deglaze pan, cooking until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and whisk in 2 tablespoons butter and flour until all clumps have disappeared and mixture is well-incorporated, 3-4 minutes. Add water and bouillon cubes; bring to boil then whisk in stone ground mustard. Reduce to low heat and simmer until achieving sauce-like consistency, 7-8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter until fully melted and emulsified into sauce. To make lemon-garlic asparagus: In large saucepan, bring olive oil to medium-high heat. Add asparagus and season with salt, ground black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. Sear undisturbed about 1 minute. Turn asparagus and add minced garlic, sauteing about 10 seconds. Add lemon juice and continue sauteing until reduced by two-thirds, about 1 minute. Turn off heat and add butter, stirring until emulsified into pan sauce. Season with salt and ground black pepper, to taste. Serve chateaubriand with lemon-garlic asparagus and red wine gravy.

Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice

Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Dirty Rice:

2 cups jasmine rice

water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 pound Omaha Steaks Ultra-Premium Ground Beef

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium red bell pepper, small diced

2 green onions, minced

1 cup small diced yellow onion

1/2 cup tomato-based sofrito

3 1/2 cups chicken broth

Crab Stuffing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons seafood seasoning

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 lemon, juice only

20 butter crackers, finely crushed

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat

Crab Stuffed Lobster:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

4 Omaha Steaks Cold Water Lobster Tails (5 ounces each), halved lengthwise

To make dirty rice: Rinse jasmine rice with water until water is clear. Drain. In large saucepot, bring vegetable oil to medium-high heat. Add ground beef, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika; saute 5 minutes until browned. Using slotted spoon, remove browned beef and set aside. Add butter to pot then add red bell pepper, green onions and yellow onions. Saute 2 minutes until lightly caramelized. Add sofrito and jasmine rice to pot; saute 1 minute. Add cooked ground beef and chicken stock; bring to boil. Once mixture boils, reduce heat to simmer 10 minutes. Turn off heat and leave lid on pot 5 minutes. Fluff rice with fork and season with salt and pepper, to taste. To make crab stuffing: In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice. Gently fold in crushed butter crackers and crab meat. Set aside. To make crab stuffed lobster: Preheat oven to 425 F. Stir melted butter, salt and lemon juice. Brush lobster tails with butter mixture. Divide crab stuffing into eight portions. Stuff each lobster tail half with crab stuffing, pressing stuffing into lobster. Place stuffed lobster tails on aluminum foil-lined sheet pan and bake 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with dirty rice.

Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes

Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: about 2 1/2 hours

Servings: 4-6

Creamy Horseradish Sauce:

15 ounces crema or sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons horseradish

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/2 teaspoon white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Pepper Rub:

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground peppercorn medley

2 teaspoons ground guajillo chili

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Prime Rib:

1 Omaha Steaks Boneless Heart of Prime Rib Roast (4 pounds)

pepper rub

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

Crushed Potatoes:

1 pound baby red skin potatoes

cold water

1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/4 cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons finely minced Italian parsley

ground black pepper

To make creamy horseradish sauce: In medium bowl, whisk crema, mayonnaise, horseradish, vinegar, chives, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika until well-incorporated. Season with additional salt and white pepper, to taste. To make pepper rub: In small bowl, stir salt, peppercorns, chili and thyme. To make prime rib: Pat prime rib dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with pepper rub and bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 250 F. In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to medium-high heat. Sear prime rib on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side. Place seared prime rib on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness. Cook until internal temperature is 10 F below desired doneness. Rest prime rib 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness. To make crushed potatoes: Preheat oven to 425 F. Add potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add 1 pinch salt. Over high heat, boil 8-10 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and completely cool with running cold water. Once cool, carefully crush potatoes with palms until skin breaks and potatoes are slightly crushed. In medium bowl, whisk olive oil, garlic and parsley. Place crushed potatoes on aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and toss lightly with olive oil mixture. Season potatoes on both sides with kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste. Roast potatoes until crisped and golden brown, 15-17 minutes. Serve prime rib with crushed potatoes and creamy horseradish sauce.



SOURCE:

Omaha Steaks