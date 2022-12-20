Mary Louise Anderson

July 17, 1933 – December 15, 2022

SUNSET – John Rufus Fowler, 89, died Dec. 15, 2022 in Decatur.

A funeral services was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Glenn Waldon as the officiant. Burial followed at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.

Fowler was born July 17, 1933 in Broken Bow, OK to Rufus and Mary Fowler. On Dec. 24, 1953, he married Barbara Jaunell Blaylock in Fort Worth. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he worked for the City of Fort Worth for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, wildlife and traveling. He was a member of the Sunset First United Methodist Church.

Fowler is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Fowler and Mary Fowler-Overton; wife, Barbara Jaunell Fowler; sister, Lottie Thedford and one grandson.

He is survived by his children, Neal Fowler, Bowie, Gayla Johnson, Sunset, Johnny Fowler, Sunset, Randy Fowler, Sunset and Nicholas Parker, Sunset; sisters, Sue Zebick, Retha Toomer and Lois Coon; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.