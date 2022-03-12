McKinney, Moore receive top 2022 firefighter awards

By BARBARA GREEN

The City of Bowie Fire Department honored its own this week during the annual Thanksgiving awards dinner on Nov. 21.

City officials, friends and families of firefighters attended to watch as service awards and firefighter training certifications were presented, along with the firefighter of the year honors. New firefighter recruits also received their badges that were pinned on by friends and family.

Assistant Fire Chief Joel Moore brought the welcome and served as emcee in the absence of an ill Fire Chief Doug Page.

The Roy Gene Williams Award is an award for a volunteer firefighter selected by his fellow volunteers. Levi Davis, 2021 award recipient, presented the 2022 honor to James McKinney.

Firefighter of the Year was presented by Cody Byler, 2020 recipient and it went to Joel Moore.

