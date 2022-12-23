COUNTY LIFE
Money leads most desired Christmas gift in the U.S.
By Anna Fleck,
statista.com
While it may not seem like the most romantic option, the useful gift of money is the most desired Christmas present in the United States this year.
According to the latest data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey (Christmas and Holiday Season: U.S.), when asked which gifts U.S. adults would personally most like to receive this year, 36% of men and 46% of women said cash or bank transfers.
For both groups, vouchers came in second position, followed by clothing, textiles or shoes in third. Respondents could choose multiple options in the poll.
When looking at a breakdown of the data for males and females, however, while there is a fair bit of overlap, some slight differences do emerge.
As our chart shows, smartphones, tablets and accessories were a fairly popular choice for both men and women, being selected by 22% and 23% of the groups, respectively. Women showed slightly more interest in travel-related gifts (19% versus men at 14%) as well as event tickets (19% versus men at 12%). Out of the polled options, ‘decoration articles’ were among the lowest scoring gifts, only desired by 7% of female respondents and 6% of men.
Your Bowie News staff wishes you and your family a happy and safe Christmas holiday. The News office will be closed Dec. 23 so our staff can enjoy some time with their families, but we will reopen Dec. 26 for regular business hours.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Elementary Christmas program (brief video)
Please click on the links below to see the videos
Inside today’s Bowie News enjoy the Christmas greetings section showcasing letters to Santa Claus submitted by Montague County youngsters. Don’t worry kids, they have been shipped off special air express to the North Pole for Santa to read them in time for Christmas. Also see business greetings as our customers thank you for your patronage this year and wish you the best of the season.
Trending
-
NEWS1 month ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE3 weeks ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob