Money leads most desired Christmas gift in the U.S.

By Anna Fleck,

statista.com

While it may not seem like the most romantic option, the useful gift of money is the most desired Christmas present in the United States this year.

According to the latest data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey (Christmas and Holiday Season: U.S.), when asked which gifts U.S. adults would personally most like to receive this year, 36% of men and 46% of women said cash or bank transfers.

For both groups, vouchers came in second position, followed by clothing, textiles or shoes in third. Respondents could choose multiple options in the poll.

When looking at a breakdown of the data for males and females, however, while there is a fair bit of overlap, some slight differences do emerge.

As our chart shows, smartphones, tablets and accessories were a fairly popular choice for both men and women, being selected by 22% and 23% of the groups, respectively. Women showed slightly more interest in travel-related gifts (19% versus men at 14%) as well as event tickets (19% versus men at 12%). Out of the polled options, ‘decoration articles’ were among the lowest scoring gifts, only desired by 7% of female respondents and 6% of men.