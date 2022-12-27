Nancy Marcine Weger

May 22, 1933 – December 23, 2022

DENTON – Charles Lee Gilmore, 89, died on Dec. 23, 2022 in Denton.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. officiated by Minister Valleri Sewell. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.

Gilmore was born on May 22, 1933 in Temple. He met Loretta in 1952 while attending Temple Junior College. They married Nov. 27, 1954 in Mayodan, NC and returned to Texas to live in Wichita Falls until 1957 when he was transferred by Republic Supply to Nocona, where he became the store manager. They remained in Nocona until 1977 when he became district manager for Republic Supply and moved to Burkburnett. He retired from Republic Supply in 1985. He later went to work for Tumbleweed Specialties in 1986 and retired in 2016. They moved to Denton in 2017.

Gilmore served in the Navy during the Korean War. He served on the Nocona Independent School District school board and board of equalization, and was a more than 50-year member of the Nocona Masonic Lodge #753. He was Nocona Boy Scouts leader that took the troop to the 50th National Jamboree in Colorado Springs in 1960. While living in Nocona he was active in the Nocona First Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Teri L. Bowman, Gail G. Yowell and Dean H. Gilmore; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Nocona or Burkburnett or the Nocona Masonic Lodge#753.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.