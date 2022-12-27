OBITUARIES
Nancy Marcine Weger
March 8, 1943 – December 21, 2022
SAINT JO – Nancy Marcine Ihnfeldt Weger, 79, died on Dec. 21, 2022 in Denison.
Visitation was at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. Pallbearers were Jimmy Holley, Jeff Rose, Kenneth Weger, Kody Weger, Tyler Lowery and Ethan Wagner.
Weger was born on March 8, 1943 in Lewisville to Carl and Mildred Hamlin Ihfeldt. She married Larry Weger in Durant, OK on June 8, 1958.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marie Patterson and Margie Tarwater and one grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Weger, Saint Jo; daughters, Donna Rose, Denton and Deborah Brier, Sanger; son, Derall Weger, Aubrey; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Floyd W. Bandy Jr.
March 10, 1933 – December 22, 2022
MONTAGUE – Floyd W. Bandy Jr., 89, died on Dec. 22, 2022 in Nocona.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Montague Cemetery.
He was born to Floyd W. Sr. and Bertha Viola Bandy on March 10, 1933 in Loco, OK. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the Texas A&M Agriculture Experiment Station in Montague.
Bandy is survived by many close friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Charles Lee Gilmore
May 22, 1933 – December 23, 2022
DENTON – Charles Lee Gilmore, 89, died on Dec. 23, 2022 in Denton.
Visitation was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. officiated by Minister Valleri Sewell. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.
Gilmore was born on May 22, 1933 in Temple. He met Loretta in 1952 while attending Temple Junior College. They married Nov. 27, 1954 in Mayodan, NC and returned to Texas to live in Wichita Falls until 1957 when he was transferred by Republic Supply to Nocona, where he became the store manager. They remained in Nocona until 1977 when he became district manager for Republic Supply and moved to Burkburnett. He retired from Republic Supply in 1985. He later went to work for Tumbleweed Specialties in 1986 and retired in 2016. They moved to Denton in 2017.
Gilmore served in the Navy during the Korean War. He served on the Nocona Independent School District school board and board of equalization, and was a more than 50-year member of the Nocona Masonic Lodge #753. He was Nocona Boy Scouts leader that took the troop to the 50th National Jamboree in Colorado Springs in 1960. While living in Nocona he was active in the Nocona First Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Teri L. Bowman, Gail G. Yowell and Dean H. Gilmore; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Nocona or Burkburnett or the Nocona Masonic Lodge#753.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Marla Denise Hilton
March 28, 1977 – December 22, 2022
SAINT JO – Marla Denise Hilton, 45, died on Dec. 22, 2022 in Nocona.
Visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 at Coker Cemetery.
She was born in Muenster to Delores Ann Reynolds and Albert Marland Hilton, Sr. on March 28, 1977. She was the youngest of her siblings. She grew up in Capps Corner. She attended and graduated from Saint Jo High School. She loved playing pat-a-cake and cuddling with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
She is survived by her sister, Marcia Tucker, Saint Jo; brothers, Marty Hilton, Saint Jo, Mark Hilton, Saint Jo and Mike Hilton, Nocona and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
