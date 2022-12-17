Nocona facing hefty electric provider increase

Members of the Nocona City Council accepted a new contract for its electric power provider Tuesday night.

Last month the city approved a resolution to hire Energy by 5 for energy procurement and ongoing energy management services for electricity. Power costs do not have to be bid out.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said the city will stay with Reliant Energy, its present provider, but the rate will be going up. The present rate is .03488 per kilowatt hour while the new rate will more than double to .07558 per kilowatt hour. The contract will run Dec. 7 to Nov. 30, 2023.

