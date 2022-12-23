Nocona girls take win on the road

By Jordan Neal

The Nocona Indians lost a close, tough game to Decatur on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles won 47-38 against the Indians heading into the holiday break.

Nocona knew it was going to be a tough test, playing a bigger 4A program that is used to being one of the best teams in the area in most years.

The Indians were still without tall post presence Ryder Oswald due to injury and were going to have to be scrappy to make up for it.

After an even first quarter 11-11, Decatur took a small lead 23-19 heading into halftime.

