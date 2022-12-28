EDIBLES
Pair soup, sandwich for a warming winter meal
(Family Features) Cool winter days and their cold, crisp air call for a quick warmup in the form of a classic combo: soup and sandwich. Next time you need warmed up from the inside out, go for a homemade pairing that brings together a cheesy handheld and hearty minestrone.
When you sit down for a wintertime meal with the family, Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Aunt Nellie’s Pickled Beets provides the comfort you crave with caramelized onions, gooey melted cheese and toasted sourdough. Slowly simmered to savory perfection, 3-Bean Tortellini Minestrone – powered by READ 3-Bean Salad – plays the ideal complement to the griddled sandwiches as a filling soup without the hassle.
To find more comforting meal ideas made for combatting the cold, visit AuntNellies.com and READSalads.com.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Pickled Beets
Recipe courtesy of “Carlsbad Cravings”
Prep time: 60 minutes
Caramelized Onions:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 large yellow onions, halved, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 1-2tablespoons water (optional)
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Sandwiches:
- 8 large sourdough slices, 1/2-inch thick
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, at room temperature
- 8 ounces shredded gruyere cheese, at room temperature
- 1 jar Aunt Nellie’s Sliced Pickled Beets (about 32 beets)
- 2 cups baby arugula
- 2 tablespoons butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- To make caramelized onions: In Dutch oven over medium-high heat, melt butter and olive oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes then reduce heat to medium.
- Cook until onions are caramelized and rich, deep golden brown, about 25 minutes, stirring often. Turn heat to medium-low or add water if onions are dry or start to scorch before caramelizing.
- Add sugar, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes; cook 1 minute. Onions should be jammy and darkly caramelized when done. Remove to plate to cool.
- To make sandwiches: Spread out bread slices on flat surface. Spread thin layer of mayonnaise on one side of each bread slice.
- Turn four bread slices over and spread goat cheese on plain side. Top goat cheese with gruyere, even layer of beets, caramelized onions and arugula. Top with remaining bread, mayo side out. Secure with toothpicks, if desired.
- In large skillet over medium-low heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add two sandwiches, cover and grill until bottom of bread is toasted, about 5-7 minutes, and cheese starts melting, checking often. Flip and cook, uncovered, until cheese is melted and bottom of bread is toasted.
- Repeat with remaining sandwiches.
3-Bean Tortellini Minestrone
Recipe courtesy of “Joy of Eating”
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
- 1 can (15 ounces) READ 3-Bean Salad
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, diced
- 3 peeled garlic cloves, minced
- 2 pinches salt, plus additional to taste, divided
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, plus additional to taste, divided
- 3 small carrots, trimmed, peeled and diced
- 2 celery stalks, trimmed and diced
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Parmesan rind (optional)
- 6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 9-10 ounces refrigerated cheese tortellini
- 2 cups baby spinach
- jarred pesto, for serving (optional)
- Drain and rinse bean salad; set aside.
- In large pot over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions, garlic and 1 pinch salt; saute until translucent, 3-4 minutes. Stir in Italian seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add carrots, celery and zucchini with remaining pinch salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp tender, 5-7 minutes.
- Stir in tomatoes. Add Parmesan rind, if desired. Cook about 10 minutes until most tomato juice evaporates. Pour in vegetable broth. Bring to boil. Add tortellini; cook 2 minutes, or just until tender. Stir in bean salad and spinach. Cook 2-3 minutes to heat through.
- Season with additional salt and black pepper, to taste. Serve garnished with pesto, if desired.
Create holiday fun with a joyful pop
(Family Features) With countless ways to enjoy the holiday season from decorating and hosting parties to wintertime activities, it’s a perfect time to bring family and friends together for some festive fun. One simple ingredient can be your go-to for just about any tradition: popcorn, which is an inexpensive, versatile, whole grain that makes holiday occasions better.
Consider these simple seasonal ways you can let popcorn fuel your holiday adventures.
Decorate
Strings of popcorn and cranberries add a nostalgic touch to the family tree while making popcorn trees adds whimsy to the table. Before stringing popcorn, let it sit out for a day or two as freshly popped popcorn may be too fragile to thread without breaking. Push a threaded needle through the center of each kernel then pull the kernel to the end of the knotted thread, adding an occasional cranberry, if desired. Festive trees can be made using popcorn mixed with melted marshmallows then shaped and finished with sprinkles.
Give It as a Gift
If it’s your turn to host this year’s holiday party, popcorn makes for a perfect party favor. Pop up a delicious treat like these Cranberry Popcorn Balls, place them in pretty jars or neatly wrap them then finish each with a bow. For an added touch, include the recipe instructions and popcorn kernels in a separate container so your guests can make it at home.
Enjoy It as a Snack
Freshly popped popcorn is a simple and delicious snack to share after a day of shopping, caroling, sledding or decorating. You can take the holiday season up a notch with creative recipes like Gingersnap Popcorn Snack Mix, White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark and Easy, Elegant Holiday Popcorn. These treats are perfect for popping up in the morning so the snacks are ready once guests arrive.
Visit Popcorn.org to find more sweet, salty and savory holiday recipe ideas.
Gingersnap Popcorn Snack Mix
Yield: 2 quarts
- 2 quarts popped popcorn
- butter-flavored nonstick cooking spray
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar substitute
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black or white pepper
- Preheat oven to 325 F.
- Spread popcorn on baking sheet and spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray.
- In small bowl, combine sugar substitute, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and freshly ground pepper; sprinkle evenly over popcorn.
- Spray again with nonstick cooking spray and toss to coat evenly.
- Bake 7 minutes and serve warm.
Easy, Elegant Holiday Popcorn
Yield: 8 cups
- 8 cups popped popcorn
- 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- candy sprinkles
- On serving platter, spread popcorn in thin layer.
- Over double boiler or in microwave, melt milk chocolate chips. Drizzle over popcorn.
- Over double boiler or in microwave, melt white chocolate chips. Drizzle over popcorn.
- Sprinkle candy sprinkles over warm, chocolate-coated popcorn. Allow drizzles to set until firm.
White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark
Yield: 1 pound
- 5 cups popped popcorn
- 12 ounces white chocolate baking chips, chopped white chocolate or white candy coating
- 1 cup crushed hard candy peppermints
- Cover baking pan with foil or wax paper; set aside.
- Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside.
- In double boiler over barely simmering water, melt chocolate, stirring until smooth, or melt according to package directions.
- Stir in crushed peppermints after chocolate is melted. Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn mixture and stir to coat. Spread onto prepared pan; cool completely.
- When chocolate is cooled and set, break into chunks for serving.
- Store in airtight container at room temperature.
Cranberry Popcorn Balls
Yield: 18 balls
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce, slightly mashed
- 1 tablespoon grated orange peel
- 1/2 cup cranberry juice
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 5 quarts unsalted popped popcorn
- In heavy saucepan, combine sugar, cranberry sauce, orange peel, cranberry juice, corn syrup, vinegar and salt. Bring to boil; lower heat and cook to 250 F on candy thermometer.
- Mixture will bubble in pan; watch to keep from boiling over.
- Pour slowly onto hot popcorn and mix until well-coated.
- Let stand 5 minutes, or until mixture can easily be formed into balls.
- Butter hands and form into 3-inch balls.
Make holiday memories with sweet eats
(Family Features) Whether your festivities include immediate family or bring together relatives from around the country, the holidays are about making memories with loved ones. From the first days of the season to the last, many families spend their precious time together with favorite activities and the best foods the holidays have to offer.
This year, you can change things up and start new traditions with a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to update classics due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh that doesn’t brown as quickly as other apples all lend themselves to shareable recipes like this Apple Wreath Salad or Roasted Apple Macaroni and Cheese, both perfect for holiday parties.
Because cherished memories are made with sweet ingredients, you can turn cozy movie nights into festive and memorable events year after year by pairing Hallmark Channel’s popular “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movies with delicious desserts like Apple Custard Sponge Trifle and Brown Butter Apple Pie.
Find more memory-making recipes at EnvyApple.com.
Apple Custard Sponge Trifle
Servings: 8-10
- 6 Envy apples
- 2 tablespoons golden caster sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, water
- 1 tablespoon corn flour
- 1 large plain sponge cake
- 2 cups vanilla bean custard
- 1/2 cup caramel or butterscotch sauce, plus additional for garnish, divided
- 1/2 cup creamfresh apple slices
- fresh strawberry slices
- Peel, core and dice apples; place in large saucepan. Add caster sugar, cinnamon and 1/2 cup water. Simmer apples 5-8 minutes until tender.
- Combine corn flour and remaining water. Stir corn flour mixture into apples until apples are syrupy.
- Cut sponge cake into 2-centimeter diced pieces. Arrange 1/3 of sponge pieces in base of serving bowl. Add half of cinnamon apple pieces, including syrupy juices. Add 1 cup custard and drizzle with 1/4 cup caramel sauce. Repeat with remaining ingredients, finishing with sponge cake; chill.
- Whip cream and spoon dollops over sponge cake to cover top. Garnish with apple slices, strawberry slices and caramel sauce.
Apple Wreath Salad
Recipe courtesy of “The Produce Moms” (@theproducemoms)
Balsamic Dressing:
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, finely ground
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salad:
- 10 ounces baby arugula
- 3 Envy apples, sliced
- 9 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 3 ounces pomegranate arils
- 3 ounces pecans, toasted
- To make balsamic dressing: In small serving bowl, whisk honey, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, garlic, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
- Place dressing bowl in center of large board or platter. Arrange arugula around dressing bowl in wreath shape.
- Place apple slices on top of arugula. Sprinkle on goat cheese, pomegranate arils and pecans.
Brown Butter Apple Pie
Streusel Topping:
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Filling:
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2 pounds Envy apples, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1 deep dish frozen pie shell
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- To make streusel topping: Mix flour, chopped pecans and light brown sugar. Stir in butter using fingertips until incorporated with small lumps of butter visible. Refrigerate.
- To make filling: In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter until amber, stirring often. Set aside to cool. In large bowl, stir sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla and flour using spatula. Pour brown butter over apples and mix, scraping skillet with rubber spatula to incorporate brown butter bits.
- Place frozen pie shell on baking sheet. Add 2 cups apple mixture into shell, gently pressing apple slices for even base. Add remaining apple slices and gently press. Sprinkle streusel topping evenly over apples.
- Bake 30 minutes then reduce oven temperature to 350 F and bake 35-45 minutes until topping is golden and apples feel tender when pierced with fork.
Roasted Apple Macaroni and Cheese
- Salted water
- 1 pound macaroni noodles
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 Envy apple, peeled and diced
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cups milk
- 3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 cup Romano cheese, grated
- 1 cup gruyere cheese, grated
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
Topping:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add noodles and cook until just tender. Drain and set aside.
- In large pot over high heat, melt butter then saute diced apple until caramelized and tender. Sprinkle in flour and stir. Cook 1 minute, stirring frequently.
- Whisk in heavy cream and milk; bring to boil, whisking frequently so milk doesn’t burn.
- Once boiling, turn heat to low and whisk in cheddar cheese, Romano cheese, gruyere cheese, salt and Worcestershire. Continue whisking until cheese is melted thoroughly.
- Carefully pour mixture into large blender and blend on high until smooth.
- Pour cheese sauce over noodles and stir.
- Pour macaroni and cheese into 9-by-13-inch pan and spread evenly.
- Heat oven to broil.
- To make topping: In medium bowl, melt butter and stir in panko breadcrumbs.
- Sprinkle breadcrumbs over macaroni and cheese; broil until golden brown.
Make holidays magical with hearty meals
(Family Features) Capturing the magic of the holidays often happens at the dinner table as loved ones toast the season with stunning meals worth celebrating. This year, call the entire family together and make your festive feast truly memorable with pairings that offer favorite flavors for all.
Starting with tender cuts of meat hand-trimmed by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, these dishes from chef David Rose call to mind the extravagant holiday gatherings of yesteryear with modern twists you can claim as your own.
Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus offers classic taste while Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes brings some zing to the kitchen. For seafood lovers looking to make a splash at this year’s get-togethers, Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice provide a savory, succulent pairing worthy of the season.
Visit OmahaSteaks.com/Blog to find more recipes fit for the holidays.
Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: about 90 minutes
Chateaubriand:
- 1 Omaha Steaks Chateaubriand (2-4 pounds)
- kosher salt
- ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
Red Wine Gravy:
- Reserved chateaubriand juices
- 1 medium shallot, small diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 cups red wine
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 1/2 cups water
- 2 beef bouillon cubes
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- kosher salt, to taste
- ground black pepper, to tastePreheat smoker or pellet grill to 275 F.
Lemon-Garlic Asparagus:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 pound jumbo asparagus, stems trimmed and spears blanched in salted water
- 1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 lemon, juice only
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- To make chateaubriand: Pat chateaubriand dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with salt and pepper; bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 250 F.
- In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to high heat.
- Sear chateaubriand on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.
- Remove chateaubriand from pan, reserving pan drippings; place chateaubriand on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness.
- Rest chateaubriand 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.
- To make red wine gravy: Bring cast-iron pan with reserved chateaubriand drippings to high heat then add shallots and minced garlic. Brown 30 seconds.
- Add red wine and deglaze pan, cooking until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium and whisk in 2 tablespoons butter and flour until all clumps have disappeared and mixture is well-incorporated, 3-4 minutes.
- Add water and bouillon cubes; bring to boil then whisk in stone ground mustard.
- Reduce to low heat and simmer until achieving sauce-like consistency, 7-8 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter until fully melted and emulsified into sauce.
- To make lemon-garlic asparagus: In large saucepan, bring olive oil to medium-high heat.
- Add asparagus and season with salt, ground black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. Sear undisturbed about 1 minute.
- Turn asparagus and add minced garlic, sauteing about 10 seconds. Add lemon juice and continue sauteing until reduced by two-thirds, about 1 minute.
- Turn off heat and add butter, stirring until emulsified into pan sauce. Season with salt and ground black pepper, to taste.
- Serve chateaubriand with lemon-garlic asparagus and red wine gravy.
Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Dirty Rice:
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- water
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 pound Omaha Steaks Ultra-Premium Ground Beef
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 teaspoon black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 medium red bell pepper, small diced
- 2 green onions, minced
- 1 cup small diced yellow onion
- 1/2 cup tomato-based sofrito
- 3 1/2 cups chicken broth
Crab Stuffing:
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 lemon, juice only
- 20 butter crackers, finely crushed
- 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat
Crab Stuffed Lobster:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 4 Omaha Steaks Cold Water Lobster Tails (5 ounces each), halved lengthwise
- To make dirty rice: Rinse jasmine rice with water until water is clear. Drain.
- In large saucepot, bring vegetable oil to medium-high heat.
- Add ground beef, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika; saute 5 minutes until browned.
- Using slotted spoon, remove browned beef and set aside.
- Add butter to pot then add red bell pepper, green onions and yellow onions. Saute 2 minutes until lightly caramelized.
- Add sofrito and jasmine rice to pot; saute 1 minute. Add cooked ground beef and chicken stock; bring to boil. Once mixture boils, reduce heat to simmer 10 minutes. Turn off heat and leave lid on pot 5 minutes. Fluff rice with fork and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- To make crab stuffing: In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
- Gently fold in crushed butter crackers and crab meat. Set aside.
- To make crab stuffed lobster: Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Stir melted butter, salt and lemon juice. Brush lobster tails with butter mixture.
- Divide crab stuffing into eight portions. Stuff each lobster tail half with crab stuffing, pressing stuffing into lobster. Place stuffed lobster tails on aluminum foil-lined sheet pan and bake 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with dirty rice.
Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: about 2 1/2 hours
Servings: 4-6
Creamy Horseradish Sauce:
- 15 ounces crema or sour cream
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons horseradish
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
Pepper Rub:
- 3 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon ground peppercorn medley
- 2 teaspoons ground guajillo chili
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
Prime Rib:
- 1 Omaha Steaks Boneless Heart of Prime Rib Roast (4 pounds)
- pepper rub
- 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
Crushed Potatoes:
- 1 pound baby red skin potatoes
- cold water
- 1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons finely minced Italian parsley
- ground black pepper
- To make creamy horseradish sauce: In medium bowl, whisk crema, mayonnaise, horseradish, vinegar, chives, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika until well-incorporated. Season with additional salt and white pepper, to taste.
- To make pepper rub: In small bowl, stir salt, peppercorns, chili and thyme.
- To make prime rib: Pat prime rib dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with pepper rub and bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 250 F.
- In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to medium-high heat.
- Sear prime rib on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.
- Place seared prime rib on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness. Cook until internal temperature is 10 F below desired doneness.
- Rest prime rib 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.
- To make crushed potatoes: Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Add potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add 1 pinch salt. Over high heat, boil 8-10 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and completely cool with running cold water.
- Once cool, carefully crush potatoes with palms until skin breaks and potatoes are slightly crushed.
- In medium bowl, whisk olive oil, garlic and parsley.
- Place crushed potatoes on aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and toss lightly with olive oil mixture. Season potatoes on both sides with kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste. Roast potatoes until crisped and golden brown, 15-17 minutes.
- Serve prime rib with crushed potatoes and creamy horseradish sauce.
