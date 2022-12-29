MONTAGUE – Paul Wells, 86, went to his Heavenly home on Dec. 23, 2022 in Bowie.

A celebration of his life took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the First Baptist Church in Montague with pastor Mickey Miller as the officiant. Burial followed at the Montague Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Paul was born in Beeville, TX to Ed and Jewel Smith Wells and was the eldest of six children. When he was only a few weeks old, the family moved to Orr, OK, later to Stoneburg and eventually to Bowie. He found it necessary to quit school after eighth grade in order to work and help support his family.

In 1956 Paul married Frances Palmer and from this union were born three children, Charley, Paula and Kenneth. He later married Mary Francis Guilliams on Feb. 21, 1970 thus adding her seven children, Andy, Randy, Dale, Dean, April, Patty and Jeff to the home. Paul was a dedicated father and provider for his family and a loving husband to Mary for 45 years, until her passing in 2015. He again found love with his sweetheart Carolyn Guilliams, where they enjoyed companionship for more than six years, until her recent passing.

Paul was a backhoe operator from the age of 21 until his retirement. He took pride in his work and was well known in the area for his exceptional skill. He enjoyed working and if anyone asked what his occupation was, he’d smile and say that he liked to play in the dirt all day. Paul retired from Energy Well Service in 2014 at the age of 78. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed time with his family and his church family. He was ordained a deacon in the First Baptist Church on Sept. 19, 2021.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Archie Wells, Gene Wells, Velda Swaim and JoGrace Barker; son, Dean Duke; grandsons, Johnny Duke, Dusty Tucker and Jarrett Duke and sweetheart, Carolyn Guilliams.

Paul is survived by his children, Andy Duke, Montague, Randy Duke and wife Cheryl, Plantersville, Charley Wells, Holliday, Dale Duke and wife Danna, Andrews, Paula Lovelace, Wichita Falls, April Decker and husband Clay, Alva, OK, Kenneth Wells and wife Traci, Saint Jo and Patty Tucker and husband Carl, Bowie; 28 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and sister, Ruby Byrne, Wichita Falls as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

His gentle nature, honest character, hard work ethic and faith in God will be his lasting legacy. Paul will be greatly missed but we know he is standing straight and tall with his loved ones in Heaven and “good Lord willin”, we’ll see him again some day.

The family would like to thank the staff at Advanced Rehab in Bowie for their kind caring of their Dad and Pawpaw these last few weeks.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montague Cemetery Association or First Baptist Church of Montague.

Services are under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

