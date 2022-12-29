OBITUARIES
Paul Wells
MONTAGUE – Paul Wells, 86, went to his Heavenly home on Dec. 23, 2022 in Bowie.
A celebration of his life took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the First Baptist Church in Montague with pastor Mickey Miller as the officiant. Burial followed at the Montague Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Paul was born in Beeville, TX to Ed and Jewel Smith Wells and was the eldest of six children. When he was only a few weeks old, the family moved to Orr, OK, later to Stoneburg and eventually to Bowie. He found it necessary to quit school after eighth grade in order to work and help support his family.
In 1956 Paul married Frances Palmer and from this union were born three children, Charley, Paula and Kenneth. He later married Mary Francis Guilliams on Feb. 21, 1970 thus adding her seven children, Andy, Randy, Dale, Dean, April, Patty and Jeff to the home. Paul was a dedicated father and provider for his family and a loving husband to Mary for 45 years, until her passing in 2015. He again found love with his sweetheart Carolyn Guilliams, where they enjoyed companionship for more than six years, until her recent passing.
Paul was a backhoe operator from the age of 21 until his retirement. He took pride in his work and was well known in the area for his exceptional skill. He enjoyed working and if anyone asked what his occupation was, he’d smile and say that he liked to play in the dirt all day. Paul retired from Energy Well Service in 2014 at the age of 78. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed time with his family and his church family. He was ordained a deacon in the First Baptist Church on Sept. 19, 2021.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Archie Wells, Gene Wells, Velda Swaim and JoGrace Barker; son, Dean Duke; grandsons, Johnny Duke, Dusty Tucker and Jarrett Duke and sweetheart, Carolyn Guilliams.
Paul is survived by his children, Andy Duke, Montague, Randy Duke and wife Cheryl, Plantersville, Charley Wells, Holliday, Dale Duke and wife Danna, Andrews, Paula Lovelace, Wichita Falls, April Decker and husband Clay, Alva, OK, Kenneth Wells and wife Traci, Saint Jo and Patty Tucker and husband Carl, Bowie; 28 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and sister, Ruby Byrne, Wichita Falls as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
His gentle nature, honest character, hard work ethic and faith in God will be his lasting legacy. Paul will be greatly missed but we know he is standing straight and tall with his loved ones in Heaven and “good Lord willin”, we’ll see him again some day.
The family would like to thank the staff at Advanced Rehab in Bowie for their kind caring of their Dad and Pawpaw these last few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Montague Cemetery Association or First Baptist Church of Montague.
Services are under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Paid publication
Dawson William Ensey
October 1, 1928 – December 22, 2022
NOCONA – Dawson William Ensey, 94, died on Dec. 22, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM.
A visitation was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with Dr. Scott Hamilton as the officiant. Interment followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1928 to Thomas and Mannie Crownover Ensey in Odell, TX. He was very involved in the community of Nocona. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Nocona Masonic Lodge #753 and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona, Jean’s Men’s Bible class and the Carpenter’s Shop. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He married Alice Hudspeth who preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 1990 then married Beverly Brown Russell whom preceded him in death on July 17, 2022.
Ensey also is preceded in death by his parents; children, Iris Spain and Angela Driskell and siblings, Leona Perhacs, Odessa Landers, Sydney Ensey and Houston Ensey.
He is survived by his children, Sherry Floyd and Byron Ensey; two step-children; four grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Nancy Marcine Weger
March 8, 1943 – December 21, 2022
SAINT JO – Nancy Marcine Ihnfeldt Weger, 79, died on Dec. 21, 2022 in Denison.
Visitation was at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. Pallbearers were Jimmy Holley, Jeff Rose, Kenneth Weger, Kody Weger, Tyler Lowery and Ethan Wagner.
Weger was born on March 8, 1943 in Lewisville to Carl and Mildred Hamlin Ihfeldt. She married Larry Weger in Durant, OK on June 8, 1958.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marie Patterson and Margie Tarwater and one grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Weger, Saint Jo; daughters, Donna Rose, Denton and Deborah Brier, Sanger; son, Derall Weger, Aubrey; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
Floyd W. Bandy Jr.
March 10, 1933 – December 22, 2022
MONTAGUE – Floyd W. Bandy Jr., 89, died on Dec. 22, 2022 in Nocona.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Montague Cemetery.
He was born to Floyd W. Sr. and Bertha Viola Bandy on March 10, 1933 in Loco, OK. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the Texas A&M Agriculture Experiment Station in Montague.
Bandy is survived by many close friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
