NEWS
Pitfalls to avoid when making resolutions
Estimates vary depending on the year and scope of the study, but research into New Year’s resolutions has generally found that fewer than 10 percent of people who make resolutions each year stay the course until they’ve accomplished their goal. In fact, a 2020 poll conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Crispy Green found that the average person has abandoned his or her resolution by February 1.
No two people are the same, but resolutions could fall victim to various pitfalls that can affect anyone. Recognition of these pitfalls when making a resolution may improve your chances of being successful in the year ahead.
· Lack of specificity: When making a resolution, be as specific as possible. If you want to read more, resolve to read two books per month (or however many books you feel you can reasonably read in a month). If you want to lose weight, speak to your physician to help you set a specific weight loss goal you can meet without compromising your overall health.
· No measuring stick to track progress: Specificity is important, but it’s not the only tool you can use to stay the course with a resolution. Maintain a resolution journal or blog that allows you to gauge your performance. This can help you engage more fully in your resolution efforts, providing an outlet you can use to explore your successess and failures. The more engaged you are in your resolution efforts, the more likely those efforts will prove successful.
· Going it alone: The buddy system works when pursuing various goals, and New Year’s resolutions are no exception. A friend or family member along for the resolution journey can make it easier to maintain your motivation. For example, anyone who wants to read more can join a book club, which can provide the motivation to finish books or excerpts before a weekly discussion.
· Biting off more than you can chew: Small resolutions may not seem like much, but minor efforts can serve as the stepping stones to realizing larger goals. If your goals are too ambitious at the outset, you’re more likely to give up at the first setback.
· Not anticipating setbacks: Setbacks will happen, and as noted, it’s easy to let them derail your efforts when they first appear. Recognize that there will be bumps in the road but that these bumps should in no way end your journey. Take setbacks as the valuable lessons that they can be, and use them as an opportunity to examine what you did that didn’t work and what you can do to avoid future setbacks. TF22C536
NEWS
Emergency personnel respond to car/motorcycle accident
Bowie Rural Fire and Bowie EMS responded to a vehicle/motorcycle accident at Farm-to-Market Road 174 and U.S. Highway 287 about 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 28. No details of the accident were available at this posting, but the motorcyclist was transported by EMS to the hospital to be checked. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Ups, downs of 2022 – It was trial by fire, tornado, heat, ice leading the news
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
In many ways the year 2022 was very similar to 2021 with many of the same topics making the top news.
COVID was still making people sick early on in the year with record high case numbers coming in January including one new fatality.
Mother Nature also reared her head in the Bowie area in March as an EF-1 tornado spun across the county and there was another big cold snap in February and late December. Drought conditions also kept the county under a burn ban for many months as firefighters battled large grass fires across North Texas.
While some things remained an obstacle, life did look more normal as award banquets were able to gather in person once more and festivals came back to life after the pandemic put a damper or in some cases canceled them all together. The Bowie News takes a look back at what made the news in 2022.
In your weekend Bowie News look back at the top news stories of 2022, as we prepare to celebrate the start of 2023.
NEWS
Frozen sprinkler floods small gym at BHS causing major damage
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Christmas weekend hard freeze was uncomfortable and dangerous for those out in the weather and as the temperatures dipped to lows of 8 and 9 degrees in Bowie there were frozen and broken pipes all around the community including a break that caused major damage at the Bowie High School.
A frozen and broken fire sprinkler caused significant damage at Bowie High School ruining the small gym floor and adjacent areas.
Bowie Superintendent Blake Enlow said the fire department was called at 7:14 a.m. when the sprinkler came on and they found the problem about 7:30 a.m. and were able to cut it off.
The City of Bowie reported no major water line problems, but lots of sewer lines that froze up as well as broken lines in residences where they had to go turn the water off. The City of Nocona has several systems leaks and one major leak in a six-inch main they were able to repair without turning off the service.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
