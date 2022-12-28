Reception to honor longtime Nocona city employee upon retirement

As registration for the 2023 Montague County Youth Fair came to a close mid-December, there will be 1,030 entries for the event on Jan. 4-7 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona.

There will be as 337 exhibitors competing for that coveted blue ribbon up from the 253 competing last year. Overall entries for the fair are up slightly with 1,030, compared to 757 in January 2022.

This year’s fair will be extended one day to accommodate the new leadership contests that feature agrobotics, beef skill-a-thon, extemporaneous speaking, horse skill-a-thon, prepared public speaking and youth barbecue. In its debut outing, there are a total of 70 entries in this division.

