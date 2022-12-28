Connect with us

Reception to honor longtime Nocona city employee upon retirement

Published

1 day ago

on

The City of Nocona will celebrate Marlene Bishop as she retires after 15 years of employment. There will be a reception in her honor from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the city offices at 102 Clay Street.
Friends, co-workers and family are all invited to attend and wish her well in retirement.

COUNTY LIFE

Newly elected officials to take oaths of office

Published

20 hours ago

on

12/28/2022

By

All Montague County elected during the 2022 campaign cycle will be sworn into office during ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the community room at the annex in Montague.

COUNTY LIFE

County youth fair 2023 extended by 1 day to add leadership contests

Published

1 day ago

on

12/28/2022

By

As registration for the 2023 Montague County Youth Fair came to a close mid-December, there will be 1,030 entries for the event on Jan. 4-7 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona.
There will be as 337 exhibitors competing for that coveted blue ribbon up from the 253 competing last year. Overall entries for the fair are up slightly with 1,030, compared to 757 in January 2022.
This year’s fair will be extended one day to accommodate the new leadership contests that feature agrobotics, beef skill-a-thon, extemporaneous speaking, horse skill-a-thon, prepared public speaking and youth barbecue. In its debut outing, there are a total of 70 entries in this division.

Read the full story on the upcoming youth fair in the mid-week Bowie News.

COUNTY LIFE

Mardi Gras Nocona Style announces its 2023 ball

Published

2 days ago

on

12/27/2022

By

The 2023 Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration is right around the corner. The Nocona Chamber of Commerce directors remind everyone to mark their calendars for the 13th annual festival Feb. 11-18, 2023.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

